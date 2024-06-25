Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Through the combination of UBS and Credit Suisse, UBS is now the leading wealth manager in the Middle East – a key region the bank has been active in for 60 years.

In order to seamlessly execute on the bank’s strategy and maintain an unwavering focus on clients’ needs as the integration progresses, UBS Global Wealth Management is updating its regional organization and strengthening its teams on the ground. We are pleased to announce three new senior hires as part of this progress:

Bassel Al Zaouk recently joined from Deutsche Bank, where he was CEO and Chief Country Officer for the bank’s franchise in Saudi Arabia. Based in Riyadh, Bassel will build out the domestic wealth management business in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Khunji will focus on growing the wealth management business in Bahrain and the Eastern Province. Subject to regulatory approval, Ali will assume the role as Co-Location Head Bahrain together with Khaled Salah. Ali joins us from HSBC where he headed the wealth and personal banking business in Bahrain.

Rana Al Emam will assume responsibility for growing our business in Abu Dhabi, starting on 1 July 2024. She also joins us from HSBC, where she was previously Head of Private Banking in Abu Dhabi.

Bassel and Ali will report to Niels Zilkens, Head Wealth Management Middle East, and Rana will report to Georges El Khoury, Location Head Dubai. Joining Bassel are three colleagues from Deutsche Bank. Ali and Rana are each joined by two colleagues from HSBC.

Niels Zilkens, Head Wealth Management Middle East, says: ”I am very pleased to welcome Bassel, Ali, Rana, and their teams. Their strong professional background and local expertise will further empower our presence in the Middle East and I have no doubt that together, we are now best positioned to accelerate our growth strategy and achieve the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves.”

