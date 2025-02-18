Umm Al Quwain: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain, witnesses, at Al Diwan Al Amiri, the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between “Umm Al Quwain Properties” and “Deyaar Development” to develop projects on Umm Al Quwain beachfront.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities on behalf of Umm Al-Quwain Properties, and by Mr. Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla emphasized the commitment of Umm Al Quwain government to enhance partnerships aimed at providing modern infrastructure to build a prosperous economic future for the emirate. This collaboration represents a unique addition to Umm Al Quwain beachfront area, which is an attractive destination for investors in the emirate, aligning with the vision and objectives of Umm Al Quwain government's strategic plan It also reflects the emirate's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism through the development and enhancement of coastal areas, aiming to enrich the tourism experience with all its architectural and recreational elements.

Mr. Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: " Through our collaboration with Umm Al Quwain government, we aim to lay new foundations for development projects in the emirate by innovating in design and creating residential spaces that enhance the quality of life while striking an ideal balance between modern living and a connection to nature."

He further noted, "We are enthusiastic about this collaboration, which will enable us to leverage the abundant opportunities the region presents, thereby contributing to the establishment of an attractive investment environment and the realization of sustainable development initiatives."

This collaboration reflects the dedicated efforts and visionary leadership of Umm Al Quwain government, focused on advancing the emirate and implementing a sustainable blue economy strategy to achieve enduring development and provide modern infrastructure for fostering a prosperous economic future.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Head of the Department of Finance; Sheikh Hamid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain; Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain; and His Excellency Saif Hamid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al-Quwain.