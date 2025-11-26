Dubai, UAE – Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV), a national Charge Point Operator (CPO) driving the UAE’s electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Autel Digital Power Co., Ltd to advance next-generation smart-charging and energy solutions across the country. The MoU was formalised during a UAEV delegation visit to Autel’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, marking an important step toward building a future-ready smart energy ecosystem that enhances reliability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability for EV drivers nationwide.

Under the partnership, UAEV and Autel will explore the development of advanced technologies such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) interaction, integrated battery-energy storage systems, and intelligent charging platforms engineered for the UAE’s climate and mobility needs. The joint efforts will include research, pilot programmes, and locally optimised solutions that support the continued expansion of the UAE’s national charging network and ensure high-performance operation even in extreme temperatures. As UAEV scales its fast, accessible, and reliable charging network across all seven emirates, these innovations will help strengthen system resilience and enhance overall energy efficiency.

Autel brings strong technical capabilities to the collaboration, including DC fast-charging systems proven to operate in temperatures above 55°C, advanced remote-maintenance capabilities, and ongoing R&D in power modules, cloud-platform optimisation, and AI-driven diagnostics. Combined with UAEV’s national mandate and strategic network rollout, the partnership will support the delivery of a smarter, more adaptive charging ecosystem that boosts consumer confidence and accelerates EV adoption across the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of UAEV, said: “This collaboration represents a significant step in advancing the UAE’s next generation of smart-charging and energy-management solutions. By pairing Autel’s technical strengths with our expanding national infrastructure, we are creating an ecosystem that is more resilient, more intelligent, and fully aligned with the UAE’s clean-mobility ambitions.”

Melody, Vice President at Autel, said:

“Autel is honored to collaborate with UAEV on this national initiative, which marks an important milestone in strengthening the UAE’s EV charging infrastructure. We are committed to supporting the country’s vision with advanced technologies that deliver high reliability and efficiency, and we look forward to developing innovative solutions together.”

As the UAE accelerates its shift toward sustainable transportation, UAEV continues to expand its nationwide charging network to meet growing demand. This expansion strengthens coverage across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates, ensuring drivers have fast, reliable access wherever they travel. Looking ahead, UAEV aims to install more than 1,000 high-speed DC chargers by 2030, supporting the UAE’s energy transition and Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

This partnership comes at an important moment for the UAE’s EV industry. Under the National Electric Vehicles Policy, the country is rapidly advancing its nationwide charging network and strengthening the technical standards that will shape the next decade of e-mobility. The introduction of Cabinet Resolution No. (50) of 2024 — which establishes mandatory technical requirements for electric cars under the UAE.S 2698:2024 standard — positions the UAE at the forefront of electric-mobility regulation, particularly in ensuring high system performance in extreme climates. This regulatory shift reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a resilient, future-ready EV ecosystem that supports large-scale deployment of advanced charging and energy-management technologies.