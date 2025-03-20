Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and global impact by securing rankings across all broad subject areas for the third consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. UAEU has been recognized among the world's top universities in 22 subjects in the latest rankings, an increase from 20 subjects last year. It also holds the distinction of having the highest number of ranked subjects among universities in the UAE.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, recently released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluate over 18,300 university programs from more than 1,700 institutions across 100 locations worldwide, covering 55 academic disciplines. The rankings also assess five broad subject areas: Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management.

In the 2025 edition, UAEU has achieved significant milestones, with 12 subjects improving their position, 7 maintaining their rank, and 2 subjects—Linguistics and Politics & International Studies—appearing for the first time at 251-300 and 301-400, respectively. Furthermore, UAEU is ranked among the top 300 universities globally in 16 specialized subjects, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution in higher education and research.

QS employs five key metrics to determine subject rankings: Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation, based on feedback from over 240,000 academics and employers; Citations per Paper and H-Index, which measure research impact and productivity; and the International Research Network (IRN), which assesses cross-border research collaboration.

Commenting on this achievement, Prof. Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, the Acting Vice-Chancellor stated: “Our continued strong performance in the QS Subject Rankings, with UAEU ranked across 22 subjects, reaffirms our position as a comprehensive university committed to academic excellence, impactful research, and global collaboration. These rankings reflect UAEU’s dedication to producing world-class graduates and advancing knowledge in critical fields. We will continue to build on this momentum to further strengthen our standing as a leading global institution.”

This recognition highlights UAEU’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, research, and academic distinction, further enhancing its global reputation as the UAE’s flagship national university.

About UAEU

Founded in 1976, United Arab Emirates University is the UAE’s first and foremost comprehensive national university, dedicated to excellence in teaching, research, and innovation. UAEU continuously strives to enhance its global standing by advancing knowledge and providing solutions to regional and global challenges.