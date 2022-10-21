Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Al Ain University discussed the possible research collaboration between the two universities. The meeting was attended by Prof. Ghaleb Awad El Refae, President of Al Ain University and Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, and a number of Deans and Directors of Research Departments in the two universities. The meeting was held at the headquarter of Al Ain University headquarters to enhance the joint research programs to serve society and address the national needs. The program aims to enhance the research collaboration among the students and faculty members of the two universities. This will help the two institutions to achieve their goals and better serve the community.

Prof. Ghaleb Awad El Refae elaborated that the meeting enhances the strategic partnership between the two universities and addresses the directives of the government to strengthen develop partnerships in the education sector to achieve the national plans. He pointed out that the meeting contributes to strengthening common visions in research activities that promote sustainable development by offering joint research programs addressing the local community needs and focusing on community challenges and difficulties and developing solutions. Such research activities and projects can be funded by the two universities.

Prof. Ghaleb El Refae added that Al Ain University has 6 colleges that attract a large number of students in qualitative academic disciplines that meet their aspirations provide the labor market with high-quality competencies and outcomes. He confirmed that the UAE University remains the national flagship university and this cooperation is a model for national strategic partnerships.

Prof. Ahmed Murad reported that the collaboration in research was discussed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and enhance the research outcomes of the two universities. The collaboration will also include students’ and faculty research as well as the organization of joint national and international events that support the sustainability. We hope to expand and consolidate the research collaboration and exchange the experience among the two universities. This would allow to develop the national capacity, knowledge, and skills to meet the future challenges.

