Dubai, UAE - UAE homegrown retail conglomerate, Sharaf Retail significantly expands its presence in the lifestyle market across Middle East and Far East with addition to the opening of the 11th store of its lifestyle flagship brand, Cotton On at the world-renowned Dubai Mall.

The new store is spread across an area of 4,601sq. ft. of shopping space that mirrors the group’s expansion strategy across the region.

Cotton On is an Australian-based global fashion and lifestyle brand and the newest location will be offering a wide range of on-trend clothing, accessories, and homeware for men, women, and children.

Founded in Geelong, Australia in 1991, Cotton On has quickly become one of the world's most recognized fashion and lifestyle brands. The brand is known for its affordability, diversity, and commitment to empowering people of all backgrounds to express their individual style and make their mark on the world.

With the addition of its 11th location in the UAE, Cotton On continues to expand its reach and bring its unique blend of fashion and lifestyle to even more customers. The new store in Dubai Mall offers shoppers an immersive experience, featuring the brand's signature range of clothing, accessories, and homeware.

"We are thrilled to be opening the 11th store of Cotton On in the UAE, and our newest location in Dubai Mall," said Yasser Sharaf, Vice President Retail, Hospitality, Industry and financial services, Sharaf Group. "Cotton On is all about offering affordable, on-trend fashion and lifestyle products that empower people to express their individuality. We believe that our new store in Dubai Mall will be a fantastic addition to the retail landscape in Dubai, and we can't wait for customers to come and check it out."

Sharaf Retail is rapidly expanding in the Middle East and Far East having opened 7 stores in the last 12 months across all brands under Sharaf Retail in Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman.

Sharaf Retail specializes in retail development and brand building, with expertise in design, manufacturing, store operations and e-commerce creating a seamless brand and consumer experience across multiple touchpoints.

About Sharaf Retail

Sharaf Retail is a UAE founded retail group, established in 2000 and is the retail business arm of Sharaf Group – a leading home-grown conglomerate in the region that aims to deliver excellence in modern customer experiences. As a multi-brand franchiser, the group manages several global brands under its portfolio that include Adventure Zone, Cotton ON, BODY by Cotton ON, Forever 21, Typo, Hello Kitty and three home-grown brands that are Adventure HQ, Chillout, Ceramic Corner Café, all of that are spread across 64 stores in the Middle East and Far East countries.