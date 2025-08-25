Luanda, Angola: DOCKTOUR, the joint maritime-medical venture between AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings, has extended vital support to Angola’s healthcare sector with the donation of 800,000 essential medicine.

The consignment, which included critical antibiotics, pain relief medicines, and treatments for chronic conditions, was formally handed over through the Ministry of Health in Angola and distributed in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Silvia Lutucuta, Angolan Minister of Health, and dignitaries from the UAE. Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, and Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings, attended the function alongside officials from both nations, underscoring the shared commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and international cooperation.

The donation of essential medicines will assist Angola’s Ministry of Health in enhancing the distribution of vital drugs, ensuring they reach communities where they are most needed.

“We are grateful for this generous support. Angola and the UAE share a common vision of strengthening and enhancing healthcare systems, and today’s contribution reflects that spirit of partnership. By working together, we can continue advancing the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said H.E. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta.

The medicines donated are widely used in the treatment of acid-related disorders, diabetes, bacterial infections, allergies, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions, providing support for some of the healthcare challenges.

“We are deeply committed to improving access to healthcare across Africa. Through DOCKTOUR, we aim to deliver not only medicines but also hope and assurance to communities in need. This collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Angola is another step towards our mission of bridging healthcare gaps and creating lasting impact,” said Mr. Safeer.

With Africa as a key focus, DOCKTOUR integrates logistics, modular infrastructure, training, and emergency response into one comprehensive platform. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s wider vision of promoting sustainable development and enhancing quality of life in partner nations.