Dubai, UAE: Innovations Group, the leading staffing and HR solutions provider in the UAE, today announced its expansion into the biohazard and medical waste management segment. This strategic move aligns with the group’s commitment to offering varied comprehensive services to its customers that address the growing needs of the UAE's healthcare sector, particularly the critical need for specialized waste management solutions.

With over twenty years of experience in creating innovative solutions for complex challenges, Innovations Group is well-positioned to extend its expertise into this critical industry further. The group has been at the forefront of forward thinking and innovation since 1998 when it pioneered white-collar outsourcing as a business model in the UAE.

"We are pleased to broaden our range of services by entering the field of biohazard waste management," Sunil Jethani, Business Head - Biohazard Waste Management at Innovations Group, expressed. "This expansion lines up with our dedication to safety, compliance, and environmental accountability. With our proficiency in waste management and our commitment to delivering tailored solutions, we are well-equipped to tackle the critical challenges in this industry. Our objective is to efficiently and securely handle waste in various settings such as hospitals, dental practices, pharmacies, vet clinics and other institutions, aiming to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and contribute to the UAE's sustainable development goals."

Innovations Group offers specialized biohazard waste management services, encompassing waste assessments, tailored management plans, and meticulous segregation and collection processes. The company employs cutting-edge technologies such as automated segregation systems and GPS-enabled transport to ensure secure and compliant handling, transportation, and disposal of hazardous materials. Upholding the highest safety standards, certified facilities, and comprehensive staff training, Innovations Group is committed to setting a new benchmark in the UAE for safety, reliability, and sustainability. These efforts contribute toward fostering a healthier and more environmentally responsible community.

"Our approach toward waste management is underlined by safety and reliability," said Ravi Jethwani, CEO of Innovations Group. "We apply world-leading best practices and liaise with local authorities to ensure not only that our operations comply fully with UAE regulations but also that we minimize as far as possible the potential environmental impact of waste management. Our expansion into the management of biohazard wastes, therefore, was a logical extension of our commitment to providing one-stop solutions to meet the dynamic needs of our valued clients. We firmly believe these will hugely help towards making sustainable development in the UAE. We envision creating a safer, cleaner environment for generations to come by setting new standards in our industry”.

Entering the biohazard waste management sector is a core CSR strategy for Innovations Group. As a testament to this commitment, Innovations Group partnered with a leading healthcare provider in the UAE to reduce biohazard waste by 30%, through efficient segregation and recycling practices, thereby setting an example for others in the region.

In the future, Innovations Group envisions itself as a leader in sustainable waste management through continuous process and technology improvement. This will be achieved through increased investments in leading innovations, expanded service reach, and advancing training and compliance programs. Through strategic partnerships with government and private sector entities, Innovations Group aims to play a vital role in supporting broader environmental and public health initiatives.

About Innovations Group:

Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading staffing and HR solutions provider with services that include recruitment, temporary staffing, permanent staffing, HR outsourcing, payroll, contract staffing, recruitment, and PRO services among others. The Company has been active in the Staffing business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years, the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate, hospitality and waste management among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co living property nestled in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city’s real estate and hospitality space.

