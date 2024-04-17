Dubai – Fortis, a retail tech and fintech solutions provider tailored for SMEs, announced the successful completion of Series A funding round, raising $20 million in investment led by Opportunity Venture (Asia). This funding marks a significant milestone in Fortis' journey as it embarks on a mission to revolutionize the retail tech and fintech landscape in the Middle East and North Africa region.

With a decade of experience, Fortis empowers entrepreneurs to seamlessly manage offline and online transactions, streamline orders, implement personalized loyalty programs, and efficiently operate their businesses. Now, with its expansion into the UAE, Fortis is committed to supporting local businesses to generate revenue by connecting merchants and customers in a simple yet efficient way.

"We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to businesses in the MENA region," says Alberto Caruso, Fortis Digital Solutions CEO and Founder. "We are committed to leveraging this funding to develop progressive solutions and provide unparalleled support to our clients as they navigate the rapidly evolving retail and fintech landscape."

Opportunity Venture also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are excited to lead Fortis' Series A funding round and support their expansion into the MENA region," said Philip F. Ma, Managing Partner at Opportunity Venture. "Fortis' innovative approach to fintech and retail tech solutions aligns with our investment thesis, and we believe they are well-positioned to drive significant value creation in these sectors."

About Fortis:

Fortis is a renowned fintech and retail tech company, empowering small and medium businesses worldwide to streamline their operations and enhance customer interactions. With over a decade of experience, the founding team has gained the trust of 30,000 merchants across various industries in other countries and under another brand, serving more than 8 million customers. The company has recently launched in the UAE, headquartered in Dubai, and is committed to supporting local businesses with innovative solutions.

