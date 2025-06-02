Dubai – Staying hydrated just got easier, and greener, thanks to Ourwatr, a homegrown UAE startup that’s launching a nationwide free mineral water programme starting June 2025. It’s a first in the region: clean, refreshing mineral water made freely available across the country, delivered through a unique model that blends sustainability, community care, and social impact.

From metro stations and shopping malls to parks and government offices, thousands of chilled bottles of mineral water, sourced locally from Dibba, Fujairah, will soon be within everyone’s reach, every day. Ourwatr’s mission is simple: hydration is a right, not a privilege.

“At Ourwatr, we believe that drinking water should be accessible to all,” says Abhinav Murali, Co-founder.

“That’s why we’re giving away premium mineral water for free, and every bottle supports communities in need. It’s hydration with heart, proudly made right here in the UAE.”

Stamp of UAE quality

All Ourwatr bottles carry the prestigious EQM (Emirates Quality Mark) certification, guaranteeing they meet strict UAE national and international quality standards. When you grab a bottle, you’re assured of top-quality water, safe, pure, refreshing and approved by the country’s standardisation authority.

Mission in a bottle

With temperatures rising across the UAE, especially during summer, access to clean drinking water is more important than ever, for workers, families, children, and the elderly alike.

“In our desert climate, hydration isn’t just healthy; it’s life-saving,” adds co-founder Bharath Mohan.

“Each bottle we provide is a small act of kindness toward our community.”

Ourwatr is more than just a startup, it’s a mission in a bottle. Launched by three young, UAE-based entrepreneurs, the idea was sparked by a simple but powerful observation: access to free, convenient hydration isn’t always a given.

Wanting to change that, the trio built a business with heart at its core. The team is also in talks with various UAE charitable organisations and government agencies to expand its reach and impact. For every bottle distributed, a portion will be donated to local charities, turning everyday hydration into a meaningful act of giving.

A Model Built on Purpose and Sustainability

Ourwatr isn’t just about water, it’s about doing good. Instead of selling to consumers, the company partners with brands and organisations who cover the production and distribution costs. In return, sponsors co-brand the bottles, using them as a platform to share positive messages and shared values, while making a real difference.

“Sustainability isn’t just about less waste, it’s about creating lasting, meaningful change,” explains Sharat Nair, Co-founder.

The bottles are crafted from recyclable materials, aligning with the UAE’s zero-waste goals and green agenda.

Backing UAE Vision 2030

Ourwatr’s initiative supports the UAE’s Vision 2030 goals around health, sustainability, and quality of life. The startup is already collaborating with local authorities to expand water access and reach as many people as possible.

More than just water, Ourwatr is delivering hope, equality, and care, one bottle at a time.