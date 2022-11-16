Abu Dhabi, UAE: On the sideline of its participation with the UAE delegation at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), hosted in Egypt between November 6-18, the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) launched the Space Data Center, a digital platform providing scientists, scholars, public and private entities, start-ups, and community members with access to space data to develop solutions for national and global challenges. The Space Data Center is part of the transformational projects launched by the UAE’s government, aiming to realize the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, to focus on creating the world’s best and most active economy.

The Space Data Center aims to provide an innovative ecosystem to utilize space data and technologies to address global sustainability challenges, promote space-related solutions to overcome national challenges, and boost the number of companies and patents in the space industry. The initiatives also help attract leading innovators, accelerate the development process of space products, and increase productivity in scientific research to provide people with a better life, by utilizing space-related applications and services.

In cooperation with Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the UAESA also announced that Farmin, the Emirati AI and remote sensing technologies start-up, won the Climate Change challenge. UAESA recently launched this challenge as part of the Space Analytics and Solutions (SAS) Program, along with other initiatives, including Food Security, Climate Change, Environmental and Vegetation Monitoring, infrastructure, and Energy.

“The UAE’s participation at COP27 is a clear indication of its keenness to invest in the future, based on its deep-rooted belief in the significance of knowledge in the global fight against climate change. We are always working on launching new initiatives and projects and adopt the latest technologies to address climate-related challenges and promote sustainability to protect the environment and biodiversity on our planet,” said Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of UAE Space Agency.

The winning application, created by Farmin, supports the efforts to fight climate change, and enhances the monitoring of GHG emissions in the Arabian Peninsula by utilizing AI and global, updated, and commonly available remote sensing data.

His Excellency Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency said: “During our participation in COP27, The UAESA will launch several projects and initiatives, aiming to realize our vision to support the global space industry and scientific activities. This goal is perfectly aligned with the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership to become a leading hub for relevant projects and initiatives, including the Space Data Center, the first digital platform to provide scientists, scholars, public and private entities, start-ups, and members of the community with access to space data, as well as Farmin’s winning climate change application. Our priority is to support start-ups, entrepreneurs, and scholars, which is perfectly aligned with our vision to develop space solutions and applications to promote the UAE as a regional hub for space innovation.”

The UAE took several steps to fight climate change, reduce GHG emissions and burning of natural gas, while increasing the efficiency and investments in clean energy. These efforts are supported by mapping, and sustainably managing GHG emissions through an integrated system, with the help of remote sensing technologies.