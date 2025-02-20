Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is showcasing its latest sustainable technologies and practices in modern agriculture at the Bahrain International Garden Show 2025 (BIGS).

The UAE is also promoting key initiatives and projects that support environmental sustainability and food security, as well as actively facilitating the exchange of expertise and perspectives with participating nations and entities.

Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the exhibition is being held from February 20 to 23 at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB).

The UAE delegation is led by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), and includes senior officials and representatives from the Ministry, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and the Agriculture and Livestock Department in Sharjah.

The UAE is showcasing its key initiatives and projects that advance environmental and agricultural sustainability, emphasising the significant potential of climate-smart agricultural technologies tailored to the region’s challenging climatic conditions - a fundamental pillar of the nation's sustainability efforts.

H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of MOCCAE, said "Our participation in the Bahrain International Garden Show will further foster the exchange of regional and international expertise in sustainable agriculture. Climate change and global environmental challenges necessitate a reassessment of traditional agricultural methods and a shift toward innovation in developing smart agricultural systems that enhance natural resource efficiency and minimise waste."

His Excellency added, “The UAE is home to several modern, vertical, and hydroponic farms that produce thousands of tons of high-quality vegetables and fruits using advanced irrigation systems to optimise water use, minimise waste, and conserve vital water resources. Through strategic initiatives, policies, and partnerships, the UAE aims to promote the development of these farms, which represent the future of agriculture and food security in the nation.”

His Excellency explained, "The adoption of the latest and most advanced agricultural practices plays a crucial role in optimising the use of essential resources such as water and soil. The implementation of these solutions also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and strengthening the agricultural sector’s resilience to climate change."

Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) in Bahrain, visited the UAE’s pavilion at the Bahrain International Garden Show 2025. She was accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of (MOCCAE), who provided an overview of the UAE’s key agricultural projects and initiatives. The discussion highlighted the efforts of various participating entities in promoting environmental sustainability, as well as the UAE’s commitment to enhancing sustainable food security through modern agriculture and innovative approaches to increasing food production.

Participation of UAE Entities in the Bahrain International Garden Show 2025

As part of its participation, MOCCAE is presenting several pioneering national initiatives, including the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, the National Food Security Strategy 2051, and the National Carbon Sequestration Project. Additionally, MOCCAE is highlighting the Guidelines for Mangrove Restoration in the UAE and a GIS-based map of mangrove locations. The exhibition also features a series of children's stories about mangrove, designed to enhance environmental awareness among younger generations.

MOCCAE is also presenting the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) launched by the UAE in collaboration with Indonesia, with the objective of expanding the global presence of mangrove forests. The alliance currently comprises 45 nations committed to promoting mangrove cultivation as a key nature-based solution for combating climate change. Mangroves serve as natural carbon sinks and play a critical role in protecting coastal ecosystems. The UAE has pledged to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Alongside MOCCAE, several prominent national entities are participating in the event, highlighting innovative projects that promote environmental and agricultural sustainability.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi presents the Smart Parks project, which leverages artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance the visitor experience in public parks. The project features smart lighting systems, interactive pathways, and visitor data analysis to optimise park design, alongside advanced monitoring technologies to strengthen security.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is highlighting the use of native plant species in garden design and biodiversity conservation, emphasising the role of desert plants in promoting environmental sustainability and minimising water consumption in agricultural projects.

The Agriculture and Livestock Department in Sharjah presents several pioneering projects in the food security sector, including Meliha Dairy Farm, which aims to enhance the production of fresh milk using high-quality cow breeds, and the Honey Apiaries project, which supports the production of organic honey and contributes to the preservation of biodiversity. The department will also showcase the capabilities of Wheat Farm in Meliha, which relies on the circular economy and modern agricultural techniques to increase production and reduce water consumption.

Two Main Sections of BIGS

The Bahrain International Garden Show 2025 consists of two primary sections:

Commercial Section, which aims to create valuable opportunities for participating institutions to develop their businesses and expand their operations at local, regional, and international levels.

Educational Section, which offers comprehensive insights into the latest agricultural innovations, facilitates knowledge exchange, and promotes awareness of best practices in garden care, green space management, and environmental conservation.

The Bahrain International Garden Show serves as a key platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration between government and private entities in the agricultural and environmental sectors. This year’s edition highlights smart agriculture, sustainable development, and best practices aimed at strengthening food security.