UAE: The UAE encourages organisations to be more supportive towards working parents, making it the central focus of the government's programmes and strategies. In line with this strategy - Tappy Toes Nursery, an early childhood education provider, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Parent-Friendly Plus Label for fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for working parents and exceeding global best practices.

The nursery was honoured in a recognition ceremony, which took place in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs and Chairman of the ECA. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had expressed his appreciation to all the institutions participating in the programme for their commitment.

The parent-friendly label programme was started by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) to encourage companies across the UAE to adopt policies/ practices that support working parents of young children - making it easier for them to balance family and work responsibilities. Studies have shown that over 70% of full-time working parents want flexible workplaces or family-friendly policies.

Tappy Toes Nursery upholds a range of progressive policies aimed at promoting a healthy work-life balance for its employees. Among these initiatives are extended maternity leave options, paid leave in case of miscarriage, paternity leave, flexible work hours, and well-being programmes to support emotional and mental health. Additionally, the nursery boasts of a dedicated maternity room to support the needs of nursing mothers within the workplace.

Foram Gohel, Managing Director, Tappy Toes Nursery said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award as it confirms our dedication to creating an environment that supports working parents. We strongly believe that by providing comprehensive support to our staff, we can offer the best care and education to the children entrusted to us."

Studies have shown that companies with family-friendly policies benefit children’s overall health and development, and the wellbeing of employees. Companies experience increased employee satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates, less absenteeism, loyalty, higher employee morale and improved productivity.

About Tappy Toes Nursery:

Tappy Toes nursery is an early childhood education provider dedicated to nurturing young minds and fostering a positive environment for both children and staff. With a British curriculum and an EYFS framework, the nursery believes in laying a strong foundation for children in their early years which will lead to accelerated growth and shape them into adults with good morals, integrity and confidence. Tappy Toes Nursery was established in 2015 and has branches in Al Karama and Dubai South. For more info, visit www.tappytoesnursery.com

Media Contact:

Sharon Fernandes

S Factor Agency