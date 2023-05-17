With the participation of relevant government entities and the private sector

Dubai: As part of the Year of Sustainability, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today organized the second National Dialogue for Food Security under the theme ‘Poultry Industry in the United Arab Emirates: Challenges and Promising Opportunities’.

This comes from the ministry's keenness to implement its strategies to enhance national food security in the UAE, understand the key challenges facing the country's poultry industry, and propose solutions to create opportunities for development and sustainability in this industry.

The National Dialogue for Food Security was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Hamed bin Khadem bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Poultry Producers Federation, and His Excellency Mohammed Al Ameeri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The Dialogue, which lasts for two days, was also attended by poultry industry experts and representatives of various federal and local government entities (from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Economy), a group of government specialists from local veterinary authorities in the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the municipalities of the country. In addition, representatives of the UAE Poultry Breeders Association, private sector companies, and top poultry breeders in the country were also in attendance.

The National Dialogue for Food Security, which was launched by the MOCCAE last March, aims to discuss various challenges and topics that contribute to enhancing food security for the UAE through managing a constructive dialogue and discussion between different stakeholders and partners in the country from both the government and private sectors.

Through the organization of the National Dialogue for Food Security - among other initiatives - the ministry seeks to enhance its role in leading national efforts in preparation for the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties COP28 later this year, thereby highlighting the country's efforts in enhancing its food security in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

During his speech at the launch of the second National Dialogue for Food Security, HE Mohammed Al Ameeri affirmed in his speech that poultry is one of the key vital sources of protein and nutrients for humans, and the poultry industry plays a significant role in feeding humans worldwide. It is one of the most essential pillars of animal wealth. He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates pays special attention to developing the poultry industry to enhance its food security, according to the National Food Security Strategy.

HE Mohammed Al Ameeri said: "The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has been keen to develop and implement strategies that ensure the enhancement of food security and implement strategic directions in this regard, which include poultry and its products as one of the main pillars of the country's food basket. The current global challenges that significantly affect food supplies in general, and poultry in particular - in addition to the global pandemic and diseases like avian influenza - have hurt supply chains."

HE Al Ameeri added: "We in the ministry have been keen for the 'National Dialogue for Food Security' to be an inclusive umbrella that brings together all relevant parties to build constructive discussions, exchange experiences and visions that eventually lead us to come out with innovative solutions to enhance our food security. Today, together, we discuss the 'poultry industry' to examine the challenges and opportunities for this industry. Together, we can develop many solutions to create greater opportunities for the development of the poultry industry and ensure its sustainability, which leads us to the sustainability of its food supplies for all members of society."

During the second National Dialogue for Food Security, the team of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reviewed the national strategy for food security and its main strategic directions, which include ensuring the sustainability of food supplies and their main varieties, including animal products, poultry meat, and eggs, in addition to reviewing the UAE's vision in the next stage to enhance its food security and lead the global food security index by 2051.

The UAE Poultry Breeders Association also reviewed its strategic vision to increase production and ways to enhance the efforts of poultry breeders and support them in cooperation with various relevant entities in the country to elevate the industry and improve output according to the guidelines and specifications followed and imposed in the United Arab Emirates, which ensure the enhancement of food security and the supply of the community with poultry products according to the best international standards.

During its sessions, the Second National Dialogue for Food Security discussed the challenges facing the poultry industry in the country by revealing many data and analyses about the industry's situation in different emirates of the country. In addition, the most important legislation related to the poultry industry was reviewed, including legislation regulating the import and export of poultry and animals, animal and bird health legislation, animal welfare legislation, wildlife regulation legislation, and food safety regulation legislation.

The attendees discussed the global pandemic, which affects the trade of poultry, its meats, and related products, and the most critical measures that should be followed to avoid its negative impacts on the country. This also discussed ways to reduce water consumption in the poultry industry.

The Second National Dialogue for Food Security highlighted the main countries from which poultry meat is imported, ways to diversify the import of this vital commodity, enhance control over the import movement, and ensure that imported poultry meat complies with the standards and specifications in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dialogue also shed light on the importance of joint work between the relevant government bodies and the private sector in finding a mechanism and integrated solutions to increase the production of poultry meat and eggs, reduce production costs, increase investment in the supply chain and value-added products, and protect the local product.