Realiste, an AI proptech company based in Dubai, is pleased to announce a recent meeting between Anastasia Denisova, CEO at Realiste MENA, and Khaled Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at the UAE Government Media Office. The meeting marked an important milestone in discussing the potential collaboration between Realiste and the UAE government in advancing AI development within the country.

As the Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, Khaled Al Shehhi holds a key role in overseeing strategic plans and policies to enhance the digital influence and reach of various initiatives and projects. With his extensive experience and visionary approach, Al Shehhi aims to reshape and humanize G2C communications, reinforcing the UAE's reputation as a hub for pioneering developmental, humanitarian, cultural, and knowledge projects.

During their meeting, Anastasia Denisova and Khaled Al Shehhi explored the vast prospects of AI development in the UAE. Recognizing the potential for collaboration, they discussed ways in which Realiste's cutting-edge AI technologies can contribute to the government's vision of leveraging technology for societal growth and innovation.

"I have never seen anything like Realiste," remarked Khaled Al Shehhi, emphasizing the unique capabilities of Realiste's AI solutions. As a marketer who continually pushes boundaries to achieve transformative goals, Al Shehhi's endorsement underscores the potential impact of Realiste's technology in driving positive change in the UAE and beyond.

Realiste is committed to creating AI solutions that deliver tangible value and drive innovation across various sectors. By collaborating with the UAE government, Realiste aims to contribute to the nation's ambitious goals of becoming a global leader in AI development and implementation. This partnership holds great promise for both parties and reinforces Realiste's dedication to fostering meaningful relationships with key stakeholders in the region.

About Realiste:

Realiste is a proptech company that develops AI-based products for real estate investments. The company uses cutting-edge technology to provide investors with valuable insights and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions. In 2022, it was recognized as the leading artificial intelligence company in the UAE.

Realiste is committed to driving innovation and growth in the real estate industry, and is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

The company’s goal is to build the first real estate exchange that can help to identify the most profitable options in the market, allow purchase online within seconds directly from developers, and manage all the purchased assets in one place.

The company’s headquarters are located in Dubai. Overall, Realiste covers over 20 cities, including Riyadh, Jakarta, Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Bangkok, Dubai, and Bali island. By the end of 2023, the team aims to expand Realiste to more than 30 cities globally, partnering with local businesses that share the company’s vision and have an in-depth understanding of their markets.

Realiste has strong advisers on board, including representatives of top developers and business elites in the UAE. Among them is Fatima Al Jaber, Board Member and Head of Projects Committee at Al Jaber Group, who was listed in Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in 2014. Another adviser is Ahmed Alenazi, the former CEO of STC Pay, the first fintech unicorn in Saudi Arabia. Realiste's team also includes other influential businessmen from the MENA region who provide the company with non-public information about the real estate market.