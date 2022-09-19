Celebrating more than a decade of Innovation by Design, Mamo joins global tech leaders including Nike, Verizon, Microsoft, and others on the coveted Fast Company 2022 list.

Dubai, UAE:– Mamo - the leading money management app in the UAE - has been honoured in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2022 in the EMEA and User Experience category. The first of its kind for a UAE based startup.

The Innovation by Design Awards, to be celebrated at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in New York on September 22nd, honour the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 11th year, celebrates the best and brightest innovators across corporates, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry worldwide.

Joharah Alomair, Design Manager at Mamo comments: “When designing any digital experience, we have to put the user front and center. More importantly, when designing experiences for financial services applications that deal with people’s money, trust needs to be built into the experience in a seamless way. At Mamo, designing for trust means not only giving people what they really want and need, but also designing experiences with the user’s best interests in mind. Our ambition is to create simple and friendlier finance. Fast Company’s acknowledgement of the immense work and dedication of the Mamo team motivates us to keep creating intuitive experiences that users love and trust.”

“A common theme among this year’s Innovation by Design honorees, which range from healthcare interfaces to autonomous driving technology, is permanence,” said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. “The products that leaped out to our editors and judges went against our quick-fix consumer culture, while also manifesting a more inclusive vision of design.”

Judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Mamo’s honourable mention is testament to the talent, drive and vision the company has fostered since its inception in 2019, and as the business has continued to evolve its product, customer experience and quality of service. This marks the first mention of its kind for any UAE startup, with Mamo receiving global recognition as a leading example of the rising innovation and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE - and broader Middle East - right now.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 27, 2022.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list

About Mamo

Mamo is a bold and inclusive FinTech company created to help people live life to the fullest. Mamo’s flagship solution is Mamo Pay, a fast, secure, human-centered platform co-created to simplify everyday personal and business payments. With trust, traceability, and transparency at the top of its agenda, Mamo aims to accelerate the MENA region towards digital payments and champion financial inclusion and literacy across economically diverse communities. By empowering people with simpler, faster, friendlier, financial products, insights, and strategies. Mamo’s vision is to make everyday payments, transfers, and transactions simple while bringing financial independence to every human being.

Mamo® is a registered trademark of Mamo Limited that is proudly regulated by the DFSA and operates under an ITL License.

To discover more, please visit www.mamopay.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.