Dubai, UAE and Kuwait City, Kuwait: CNNB Solutions, MENA’s leading eCommerce and direct-to-consumer specialist, has announced its regional expansion into Kuwait. The company has established a new office in Kuwait City, as it grows its operations and team. CNNB Solutions already has regional offices in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, supporting a headcount of more than 50 experts from nine different nationalities.

Speaking about the company expansion, CNNB Solutions co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Nicolas Bruylants said, “We’re delighted to be setting up office in Kuwait to support our existing regional operations and expand our GCC capabilities. Kuwait has a young vibrant population, with high disposable income and high rates of mobile and internet penetration. These factors make it a desirable ecommerce market and there is increasing demand from the big brands that we support to grasp the strong online retail opportunity in the country.”

More than 90 percent of the population in Kuwait are now regular mobile internet users and half of those are ecommerce buyers, with around 2.4mn people shopping online. Figures from Statista suggest annual ecommerce revenue in Kuwait will top US$4bn by the end of the year.

CNNB Solutions will also be hiring for key roles within Kuwait. Prospective hires are encouraged to visit the company careers page at cnnbsolutions.com/careers.

CNNB Solutions supports major brands with their ecommerce and direct-to-consumer strategies, to help them reach more customers and effectively sell more online. International businesses like L’Oréal, Estée Lauder and Swiss Arabian Perfumes trust the CNNB Solutions team to support them across MENA.

The business manages and optimizes online processes for brands, including: distribution, stock planning and inventory management; web development and management; order management; global fulfilment and support; payment solutions; and customer experience support. Through managed ecommerce solutions, such as tailored brand.com websites and managed online marketplaces, brands can enhance customer experiences, boost sales conversions, increase customer lifetime value and reduce average return rates to less than 1% (compared to typical ecommerce returns of up to 30%).

For more information about CNNB Solutions, visit cnnbsolutions.com