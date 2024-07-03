Dubai-UAE: Experts are seeking the views of university communities and employers as they prepare for the next global climate change summit in Azerbaijan – launching a nation-wide survey as an action from the first in-person meeting of the UAE Universities Climate Network (UCN)

Ahead of COP29, members of the UCN will survey students, academics, university administrators and potential employers to assess their awareness and perceptions of climate change.

The survey is one of the outcomes from the UCN meeting recently hosted by the University of Birmingham Dubai, which attracted over 50 academics representing 35 higher education institutions across the UAE.

Dr Victoria Galán-Muros, Chief of Research and Analysis at the UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education, delivered the event’s keynote speech. Discussions at the event focused on engagement plans for COP29 and beyond, based on the UCN’s four pillars: Research & Innovation, Youth engagement, Communal activation, and Campus carbon neutrality.

UCN Co-chair Dr Rasha Bayoumi, from the University of Birmingham Dubai commented: Our goal is to address and bridge gaps in climate change education to better prepare students as future leaders to combat climate change.”

Established to help drive youth and academic engagement with COP28, the UCN comprises of 35 UAE-based universities and higher education institutions with the inaugural chair being NYUAD. In 2024, the University of Birmingham Dubai and Khalifa University, became co-chairs, with Ajman University as Head of Operations.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost at the University of Birmingham Dubai, commented: “The UAE’s Higher Education community has a key role to play in defining the wider region’s contribution to tackling the impact of climate change. The University of Birmingham Dubai is proud to continue our mission to contribute to initiatives that benefit civic society across the UAE and beyond.”

