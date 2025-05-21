Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is the discipline of identifying, assessing, and continuously monitoring the cybersecurity posture of the hundreds or even thousands of external vendors, suppliers, and partners modern enterprises rely on. Because every connected third party can become an attacker’s entry point, TPRM has become a board-level priority across banking, energy, government, and beyond.

Genesis Platform, the UAE-built platform that automates this entire lifecycle, today announced the GCC rollout of its next-generation TPRM solution while simultaneously showcasing the platform inside the official UAE Pavilion at GITEX Europe (Berlin, 21–23 May 2025). The launch comes at a pivotal moment: the Middle East records the world’s second-highest breach costs averaging US $8.75 million per incident.

Why the Timing Is Perfect for the GCC

Regulatory Pressure: The UAE Central Bank’s Outsourcing Regulation requires banks to prove robust third-party oversight. Central Bank Rulebook Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) mandates a documented third-party cybersecurity policy in its Essential Cybersecurity Controls. cdn.nca.gov.sa

Digital-Economy Ambitions:

The UAE’s 2031 vision and the region’s broader digital-economy strategies hinge on trusted supply chains and secure data interchange. CybersecAsia

Escalating Risk & Cost:

Breach costs in the Middle East rose nearly 9 % in the past year, outpacing global averages. The National

The UAE’s First Home-Grown Third-Party Cyber-Risk Platform

Engineered for the Gulf’s evolving threat landscape, Genesis gives UAE organisations a clear benchmark of their own and their vendors’ cyber-security maturity. By fusing real-time external-attack-surface data with AI-driven analytics, the platform delivers actionable insights that go far beyond traditional vendor scorecards.

What Makes Genesis Different

Legacy Approach Genesis Advantage Static questionnaires that delay onboarding by weeks AI Auto-Fill cuts vendor response time by up to 90 % One-off assessments Continuous outside-in scanning (DNS, misconfig, breach intel) keeps scores live Siloed spreadsheets Unified dashboard mapping scores to Global standards like ISO 27001, DORA, GDPR and more Manual remediation follow-up AI-generated fixes and workflow tracking built in

Availability

Genesis is now inviting GCC organisations to join its Early Adopter Programme, offering:

20-day full-feature trial

Complimentary vendor-portfolio scan (up to 10 suppliers)

Executive risk briefing aligned to local regulations

About Genesis

Genesis is the GCC’s first home-grown, AI-powered third-party cybersecurity risk-management platform. Headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, the company’s mission is to accelerate secure digital transformation by eliminating manual questionnaires and delivering real-time vendor intelligence.