Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PureBorn, the UAE-founded vegan baby care brand - known for its hypoallergenic, ultra-absorbent nappies (diapers) made with up to 43% organic bamboo - has expanded its reach into Europe following demand. After recently announcing its partnership with Swiss distributor Laboratoire Naturel, PureBorn’s new European website marks the next step in its international expansion, delivering eco-friendly products directly to consumers across the EU.

PureBorn has expanded its dedicated eCommerce platform, pureborn.com, to include country-specific portals for frictionless access to its products. This one-stop-shop solution was built with convenience in mind, making it easy for families in all major countries across four regions in Europe to order PureBorn’s products for delivery straight to their doors.

PureBorn’s success in retaining customers will be key to conquering the European market. It aims to increase repeat purchases by 20% focusing on the subscription model, and onboard 20,000 new customers per month. Over the next twelve months, it expects to achieve a 3- 5% market share in the EU.

Stepping into Europe is a major milestone for PureBorn, whose customer base now covers countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, France, and more. This is only the start, as PureBorn is set to add even more nations as it continues to grow.

PureBorn Founder and CEO Hannah Curran says, “We’re pleased to bring PureBorn products to Europe after receiving high demand from the region. Our mission is to support families by offering the highest-quality products that are kind to babies’ skin while doing everything we can to protect the environment; the new European website is a pivotal step to achieving this.”

In the UAE, PureBorn is available at all major retailers, including Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, and Union Co-Op. Customers can also purchase directly from PureBorn.com.

About PureBorn®

Launched in 2017 in the UAE by British entrepreneur Hannah Curran, eco-conscious baby products brand PureBorn® was created to support little ones and their parents, while protecting the environment. With sustainability at its core, the company is committed to upholding a strong ethical stance in every element of its business and is particularly focused on using only the safest ingredients. With a slogan of ‘only PURE goodness,’ PureBorn® uses recycled bottles and eco-plastic alternatives across its full range – which includes its popular bamboo nappies, wipes, and pants – to ensure the protection of babies around the world.

