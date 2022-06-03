Dubai, UAE: – UAE-headquartered restaurant and cloud kitchen management platform Grubtech has launched operations in Egypt as part of its ongoing international expansion strategy. The company has also appointed Osama Harfoush as Country Manager for the new market.

Grubtech’s entry into Egypt’s $22 billion food service industry highlights its rapid growth since being established less than three years ago. Disrupting the restaurant and cloud kitchen industry with a plug-and-play, all-in-one operating system has led to operational efficiency for the food and beverage sector and, in turn, a better dine-in and online ordering experience for customers.

The company’s international expansion comes at an exciting phase in Grubtech’s journey, having recently secured a $13 million in Series A funding to support its aspirations to become the platform of choice for restaurants and cloud kitchens, not only in the Middle East and Africa but also globally. The platform has increased its user base significantly since its launch in 2019, with operations now spanning 18 international markets. Grubtech’s expansion into Egypt will further accelerate this growth.

“The paradigm shift towards convenience driven purchases is becoming increasingly pervasive worldwide, and we see the same happening in Egypt. In all key channels, takeaway and delivery transactions are expected to drive more revenues compared to dine-in transactions. We’re excited to be in the middle of the action, with a fully operational and dedicated office as well as a great team on board leading our operations forward,” said Mohamed Al Fayed, Grubtech’s Co-founder and CEO.

Grubtech’s office in Cairo will focus exclusively on the Egyptian market, covering sales, marketing, customer success and operations.

The Grubtech platform, which can be integrated with a host of food delivery applications, offers a broad range of functionality, including point-of-sale (POS) features, inventory management, last-mile delivery management and digital payments. Approximately 97% of Egypt’s 40,000 restaurants are local brands. Grubtech’s operations in the country will therefore focus both on SME and enterprise customers, as well as cloud kitchens, enabling companies of all sizes to take advantage of the leading-edge omnichannel solution.

Osama Harfoush, Grubtech’s Country Manager in Egypt, said: “We are delighted to have launched our platform in Egypt, offering restaurants and cloud kitchens across the country the opportunity to streamline their operations and enhance their offerings to customers. Grubtech represents an innovative solution that allows users to reduce expenses and speed up the delivery of orders through the use of a single platform.”

About Grubtech

Grubtech is an end-to-end intuitive operating system for restaurants and cloud kitchens. It's all-encompassing solution streamlines day-to-day operations with tools and capabilities such as an omni-channel Point of Sale, inventory management, native integrations with food delivery apps, an interactive kitchen display system, multi-brand menu and recipe management, commercial and operational reporting and analytics, advanced marketing capabilities, a customer management portal, and more.

