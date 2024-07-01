Enata, the acclaimed leader in marine technology innovations, and Team Blue Rising, co-owned by cricket icon Virat Kohli and sports-tech visionary Adi K Mishra, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. Enata comes on board as the Technical Partner to Team Blue Rising, bringing their distinguished technical track record from esteemed competitions such as the America’s Cup, to propel Team Blue Rising in the UIM E1 World Championship.

Team Blue Rising has established itself as a key contender in the championship with strong performances early in the season. Enata, known for its leadership across marine and aviation applications, brings a rich legacy of innovation to the partnership. Their work, such as the design and production on The Foiler, the world's first private flying yacht, showcases their ability to enhance marine performance through sustainable technologies. "Our collaboration with Team Blue Rising reflects our shared commitment to revolutionizing the boating industry through innovation and advanced engineering. We are excited to bring our proven track record of technological leadership to the championship alongside Team Blue Rising, setting new standards for performance and sustainability.", says Aloïs Vieujot, the CEO of Enata.

The alliance between Team Blue Rising and Enata presents a platform to merge cutting-edge marine technology with strategic insight. Adi K Mishra, co-owner of Team Blue Rising and Founder of League Sports Co, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “Enata's leadership in developing advanced marine technologies, especially their hydrofoil innovations is key to our strategic objectives, allowing us to push the boundaries of speed, efficiency, and sustainability in sports. Their expertise will be pivotal to us as the UIM E1 World Championship continues to challenge the conventions of race boating."

Team Blue Rising shares the ranks of a prestigious line-up of celebrity-owned teams in the UIM E1 World Championship, which includes global icons like Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Sergio Perez, Didier Drogba, and Steve Aoki, amongst others. Known to be the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, the league is celebrated for its commitment to technological advancement and sustainability in sports, making it a fitting platform for such a forward-thinking partnership.

About Enata

Distinguished for its leadership in marine and aerospace innovations, Enata thrives at the intersection of high-performance and technology. With a track record of developing groundbreaking hydrofoil systems and performance-enhancing marine technologies, Enata is a beacon of innovation in the industry.

About Team Blue Rising

Team Blue Rising is a leading competitor in the UIM E1 World Championship, co-owned by cricket icon Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra. Known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Team Blue Rising is pushing the envelope in electric race boating.

