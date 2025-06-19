Ras Al Khaimah-based Digital Ink, a leader in next-gen marketing, and UK-based Smart Elephant, an AI and development solutions specialist, have announced a strategic commercial partnership focusing on the GCC region and North America.

The alliance will bring together creative strategic expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver more innovative, more impactful brand solutions. For the past two years, both companies have been active members of the Dscoop community, building relationships, sharing ideas, and discovering a mutual drive to improve things.

“We didn’t stumble into this,” said Chris Minn, Founder and CEO of Digital Ink.

“Smart Elephant shares our hunger to challenge the status quo. I’ve always taken pride in being a positive disruptor, pushing boundaries, building value, and creating campaigns that move people. This partnership reflects that mindset only now; we’re combining our energy with serious tech firepower.”

This has been in the works for some time. “Harrison Bailey, the founder of Smart Elephant and his team visited me in Dubai some months ago,” Minn added. “We spent days mapping out how we could align our companies, our values, and our goals. This partnership isn’t just strategic, it’s intentional.”

Smart Elephant brings more than technical power to the table; it brings vision. The company has made a name for itself by integrating rising student talent directly into real-world projects, offering a rare blend of cost-efficiency and future-ready thinking.

“It’s a win-win,” said Harrison Bailey, Founder of Smart Elephant. Companies get access to the sharpest minds of tomorrow, and students get meaningful, career-shaping experience.”

Bailey’s connection to the Dscoop community deepened during his time as a Business Analyst intern, where he worked at the 2024 Indianapolis event and with the academia program. That experience helped shape the Smart Elephant ethos: invest in people, build boldly, and keep pushing forward.

“We have the technical expertise, proven methods, and scalable solutions across marketing automation and app development,” Bailey added. “But what’s exciting about this partnership is the chance to fuse that with bold creative energy. Together with Digital Inc., we’re not just building smarter tools, we’re creating experiences that truly connect.”

The partnership will also focus on AI development and driving AI adoption across key industries. Initial efforts will center on innovation in the print sector, with a strategic expansion into education in the GCC a space both companies see as ripe for transformation.

And there may be a small visual cue of this new alliance. “When you see us operating in partnership with Digital Inc., you might notice our elephant has a slight orange tinge,” Bailey said. “It’s a subtle nod to our alignment and shared mission in those regions.”

This collaboration marks more than growth; it signals a shared commitment to innovation, relevance, and results.

Media Information:

Howard Robinson

Director - Astute

E: howard@astuteuk.co.uk

W: www.astuteuk.co.uk