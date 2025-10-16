Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met with The Honourable Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister of Federal Economic Development for Southern Ontario, during an official Canadian delegation’s visit to the UAE. The two sides discussed ways to expand collaboration in advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI), exploring opportunities to strengthen economic partnerships in these areas across public and private sectors.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE and Canada enjoy strong economic relations across a range of vital sectors, which continue to expand. He added that both nations share a common vision on the importance of AI, advanced technology, and innovation as key drivers of the new economy, which paves the way for broader prospects for collaboration in these strategic fields.

During the meeting, H.E. Bin Touq reviewed various national initiatives approved by the UAE to support the integration of AI across diverse economic sectors, thereby strengthening its position as a leading global hub for the new economy. Among these is the “Future 100” initiative for startups and entrepreneurial projects in new economy sectors. H.E. further highlighted the UAE’s experience in developing the National Economic Registry (Growth) - a federal digital platform and an AI-powered, comprehensive database launched by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to assist investors, companies, and entrepreneurs in exploring the business environment across more than 2,000 economic activities. This initiative enables companies to study markets, make decisions, and manage their commercial activities.

Furthermore, the meeting explored ways to strengthen partnerships in developing sustainable digital solutions that enhance business competitiveness in both countries. The ministers also discussed the exchange of expertise in regulatory policies for responsible AI and the integration of its applications across key economic sectors, including tourism, entrepreneurship, and aviation. In addition, the meeting addressed investment opportunities and the expansion of partnerships between Emirati and Canadian companies in the technology sector, as well as collaboration in research and development (R&D) of advanced technological solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com