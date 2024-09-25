Dubai, UAE – This year at GITEX, TXOne Networks, a frontrunner in cyber-physical systems (CPS) security, will showcase its groundbreaking OT defence framework designed to protect mission-critical assets across industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and critical infrastructure.

Visitors to TXOne Networks' stand (H24-D70, Hall 24) will experience the innovative SageOne Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) protection platform, along with a significant update to the Edge product line. The integration of AI into the Edge solutions simplifies security configuration, reducing setup time while enhancing threat detection accuracy with fewer false positives. In addition to product demonstrations, TXOne’s Chief Revenue Officer, Stephen Driggers, will participate in the “AI, OT & IoT Critical Infrastructure Leaders Panel” on October 15th, discussing the critical role of AI in OT and IoT security.

With a focus on bridging the divide between IT and OT teams, TXOne’s theme for GITEX 2024, “Keep the Operation Running”, emphasizes the importance of operational continuity in OT environments. As industrial networks become more interconnected with IT, new challenges have emerged. In a recent report by Cisco, 41% of firms' IT and OT teams work independently on cybersecurity efforts. However, 92% of executive leaders believe that a unified solution would dramatically improve security postures—a critical need that TXOne’s solutions directly address.

"As the lines between IT and OT networks continue to blur, a holistic approach to cybersecurity solutions is essential to integrate both systems, enabling organizations to proactively manage threats and ensure operational resilience. We are proud to lead the charge in fostering collaboration between these traditionally siloed teams," said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer of TXOne Networks.

In the past year, TXOne has experienced significant revenue growth, driven by key customer wins. The company has also received industry recognition, including acknowledgment from Frost & Sullivan for its achievements in IT/OT network protection. TXOne Networks has expanded its presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), establishing teams in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and South Africa, with plans to enter additional markets, including Iraq and Nigeria.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks provides OT security products ensuring reliability and security in industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT Zero Trust methodology. Collaborating with leading industrial manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators, TXOne Networks offers practical and business-friendly approaches to OT defense. Its network and endpoint-based products secure OT networks and mission-critical devices in real-time with high security depth.