Special ceremony at ATM event marks start of the new venture

Airlines sign loyalty programme agreement unlocking more value for guests of both airlines

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Eastern Airlines have officially launched their landmark Joint Venture (JV) during a ceremony held at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai this week.

The launch follows the successful arrival of China Eastern’s inaugural MU237 flight from Shanghai to Abu Dhabi on 28 April, which was celebrated with a welcome ceremony at Zayed International Airport. The service starts with four weekly frequencies and will increase to a daily frequency starting 12 September 2025, further boosting connectivity between the UAE and China.

Building upon the launch of the Joint Venture, the two airlines have also signed a new agreement between their respective loyalty programmes at the Arabian Travel Market on 29 April. Starting 1 June 2025, members of Etihad Guest and Eastern Miles programmes can earn and redeem miles across both airlines' global networks — unlocking greater value and seamless travel experiences for loyalty members.

The Etihad Airways – China Eastern Airlines JV, initially announced in June 2024, now becomes operational, offering seamless connectivity and a stronger combined network. This JV signifies the long-standing ties between the UAE and China by offering expanded travel options and seamless travel experiences for passengers travelling between major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Kunming, and key cities in the UAE and across the Middle East and Africa regions.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "The official launch of our Joint Venture with China Eastern is a major leap forward—not just for our two airlines, but for the future of both the UAE and China. By combining our networks and aligning our loyalty programmes, we’re not only expanding choice and connectivity for our guests, but also setting the foundation for a new era of cooperation, innovation, and shared success across our markets."

Wan Qingchao, Executive Vice President of China Eastern, stated: "The launch of the Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route and the implementation of the joint business cooperation with Etihad Airways are key achievements in advancing our shared vision under the Belt and Road Initiative. Backed by a modern Zayed International Airport, we will further enhance our transit capabilities and improve travel convenience for passengers."

The partnership is the first Joint Venture between a Middle Eastern airline and a Chinese airline, setting a precedent for future bilateral aviation agreements. Both airlines will continue to align in areas including codeshare flights, joint marketing initiatives, and customer experience enhancements.

The new China Eastern flight currently operates four times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays), with a one-way flight duration of approximately 9 hours and 20 minutes. The A330 aircraft is equipped with high-speed inflight Wi-Fi, enabling passengers to stay connected throughout the journey.

Flight schedule until 12 September – all times local

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type MU237 EY5748 Shanghai 15:25 Abu Dhabi 21:20 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat A330 MU238 EY5749 Abu Dhabi 23:20 Shanghai 12:40+1 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat A330

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines, which operates a modern fleet of more than 800 aircraft, is the first to upgrade its in-flight Wi-Fi technology, eliminating the 3,000-meter restriction and allowing passengers to enjoy a “full online” Internet experience. In recent years, China Eastern Airlines has been actively developing international long-haul routes to the Middle East and North Africa, connecting the world from Shanghai. As a member of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance (SkyTeam), operating an extensive route network that connects over 1,050 destinations in 166 countries and regions. The airline provides air travel services to 150 million passengers annually, ranking among the top 10 in the world. “Eastern Miles” frequent flyers can enjoy the membership benefits of the alliance's airlines and more than 750 airport lounges worldwide.

