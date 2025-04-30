DUBAI, UAE – Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, has announced its participation at GISEC Global 2025. Check Point will be present in Hall 6, Booth C113 along with its partners, where it will showcase its latest advancements in threat prevention and AI-powered security. The company’s growing presence in the UAE reflects a broader strategy to support national cyber resilience, drive local partnerships and deliver tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the country.

At GISEC 2025, Check Point Software, in collaboration with its partners AWS, WIZ, Radware and TechBridge Distribution MEA, will engage with public and private sector leaders to address emerging risks with intelligent, automated cyber security solutions designed for complex hybrid environments. Through this collaboration, the company is enabling faster response times, stronger security postures and better alignment with local compliance mandates.

According to Check Point Software’s latest threat intelligence report, organizations in the United Arab Emirates have been targeted 1,743 times per week on average over the last six months, highlighting the intensity and sophistication of the region’s cyber threat landscape. As a response, Check Point Software is doubling down on its regional investments by expanding support teams, advancing regional threat research, fostering ecosystem collaboration and delivering tailored solutions to address the unique needs of local organizations.

“The UAE stands at the forefront of digital innovation and that also makes it a prime target for advanced cyberattacks,” said Ram Narayanan, Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, Middle East. “Our commitment is not just technological. “Our commitment goes beyond technology. It’s about building trust, strengthening local partnerships and empowering organizations to shift from reactive defence to proactive cyber resilience.”

Speaking Engagements and Industry Collaboration

Check Point Software’s leadership team, including Vasily Dyagilev, Regional Director for the Middle East and RCIS; Ram Narayanan, Country Manager for the Middle East; and Prashant Menon, Channel Leader for the UAE, along with representatives from AWS, Radware, and WIZ, will lead multiple speaking sessions, exploring topics such as AI-driven security automation, multi-cloud resilience, and threat intelligence. These joint discussions aim to shed light on current cybersecurity challenges and showcase integrated solutions.

Check Point Software’s growing role in the UAE includes efforts to build cyber security talent through its SecureAcademy program, enhance support for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and foster innovation with local technology alliances. These investments reflect the company’s continued leadership in the region and its vision for enabling secure digital transformation.

