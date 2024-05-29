Munich Airport received two awards at the prestigious World Airport Awards. Munich Airport was honoured with the “Best Airport Staff in Europe” and “Best Airport in Central Europe” awards at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt on Wednesday evening. In a global comparison, Bavaria’s international air traffic hub is ranked No 8 in the passenger rating, making it the only German airport among the Top 10 in the world rankings.

Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers is very pleased with this latest accomplishment: “We are particularly proud that our employees came out on top in Europe. This shows that Munich Airport is also perceived internationally as particularly hospitable. The awards are recognition of the commitment and hard work of our entire airport team.”

The award for Best Airport Staff in Europe is not only a tribute of Munich Airport staff, but also to all 33,000 employees at the airport campus, whether they work for public authorities, airlines or car rental companies, to name a few. Thanks to these and other national employer awards, the airport can continue to hold a strong position on the labor market. The airport group was able to recruit 1,500 new employees in 2023 through extensive recruitment measures.

The Best Airport in Central Europe award underscores the airport’s commitment to meeting the highest standards in all areas of a premium hub. In a re-audit in October 2023, the experts from the Skytrax Institute scrutinized the airport’s service and quality of stay and subsequently awarded the Bavarian aviation hub the 5-star quality seal once again. In Europe, only the Munich, Rome and Istanbul airports have been awarded five stars.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Munich Airport for their success in winning these important customer awards for 2024. It is always noteworthy to see the front line staff of the airport being recognized, and for Munich Airport it is great achievement to be recognized as a leading airport by their customers”.

The World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. The 2024 Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the 7 month survey period from August 2023 to March 2024.

All results from the new survey can be accessed at the following address: www.worldairportawards.com.

About Munich Airport

Munich Airport is one of Europe’s most important air transportation hubs and offers attractive flight connections to destinations worldwide. The renowned London-based Skytrax Institute regularly recognizes Munich Airport as one of the best airports in Europe and has also awarded it the quality seal of “5-Star Airport,” making it the first European airport to receive the rating. Founded in 1949, Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) operates Munich Airport, which has been at its current location since 1992. FMG’s shareholders are the Free State of Bavaria with 51%, the Federal Republic of Germany with 26% and the state capital Munich with 23%. More than 33,000 employees work at the airport campus at over 450 companies.