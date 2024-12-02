Abu Dhabi: At the stroke of midnight, Burjeel Medical City (BMC) and Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi welcomed four newborns on the special occasion of Eid Al Etihad. The celebrations became even more vibrant as the arrival of the little ones spread cheer among families and staff.

Newborns Bring Joy to Emirati Parents

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, baby boy Yousef made his arrival at exactly 12 am, weighing 2.70 kg. His proud parents, UAE nationals Talal Al Malagith and Khawla Mohamed Shukralla Abdulla, felt blessed to welcome their third child.

Welcoming our baby on Eid Al Etihad is both a proud and unforgettable moment for us. The UAE holds a special place in our hearts every day, and now, with our little one sharing this significant day with the nation, it adds a unique joy to our celebrations each year. We will cherish this beautiful memory forever and are deeply grateful to the entire team at Burjeel Hospital for their exceptional care and support.”

Dr. Hala Elsayed, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, added, “It’s an incredible honor to be a part of such a momentous occasion. Moments like these, where a new life arrives on a day so deeply cherished by the nation, remind us of the unique joy and privilege of our work. Witnessing the happiness and pride on the faces of families as they welcome their little ones into the world fills our hearts with immense gratitude. We wish the baby and family all the happiness in the world and hope this beautiful beginning becomes a cherished memory they celebrate for years to come.”

Baby Shamma, born to Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi at Burjeel Medical City, arrived at 12:05 am, weighing 2.88 kg. The parents were overjoyed to meet their firstborn. Her arrival, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Eid Al Etihad, marked a double celebration for the family.

“We chose the name 'Shamma' for our first daughter because it holds special significance within the Emirati community. 'Shamma Brothers,' symbolizing prestige, pride, and resilience, are integral to our culture. We are thrilled that our baby arrived on this joyous occasion cherished by all Emiratis, a day celebrated throughout the country,” said the parents.

The family also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team at BMC for their exceptional care during the pregnancy and delivery.

Dr. Ritu Nambiar, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at BMC said, “It’s a proud moment to bring a new life into the world on an important day like this. The mother and baby are in perfect health.”

A Joyous Moment for Bangladeshi and Indian Parents

Baby Maimona Chowdhury, born to Bangladeshi parents AHM Ziauddin Chowdhury and Mosammat Farzana Yeasmin, arrived at 1 am, weighing 2.7 kg. She is the third child of the couple.

“It’s a moment of double celebration for us to welcome her on Eid Al Etihad. We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey,” said the parents.

At 1.40 am, a baby boy was born to Indian parents Amardeep Shamrao Thorat and Asmita Amardeep Thorat, weighing 3.81 kg at birth. This is the couple's third baby.

“Welcoming our little bundle of joy on Eid Al Etihad is truly a cherished moment for us. The UAE is where our hearts belong. This day has become even more special as we welcome our family’s newest addition. We are deeply grateful to the entire medical team for their immense support,” shared the delighted parents.

Both babies were delivered by Dr. Ritu Nambiar at BMC.

The little bundles of joy uplifted the festive spirit across the hospitals, filling the air with celebrations, sweets, and warm wishes—marking the beginning of a new generation in a nation that represents unity, hope, and progress.