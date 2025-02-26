TWMA*, a global leader in drilling waste management, has officially broken ground on its latest facility in Habshan, Abu Dhabi. The milestone marks the beginning of construction for the world’s most advanced, self-sustainable drilling waste management site.

Scheduled for completion later this year, the cutting-edge facility is expected to be operational by summer 2025. Designed to streamline the management, transportation, and treatment of drill cuttings, the site will have the capacity to process up to 300 tonnes of drill cuttings per day. Additionally, it will recover up to one barrel of oil or diesel per tonne processed, enabling self-sufficiency through recovered fluids.

With the ability to service up to 100 rigs, the facility will adhere to the highest Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) standards, supported by TWMA’s innovative XLink™ system which provides operators with real-time drilling insights, including detailed carbon emission tracking to enhance environmental efficiency.

The facility will feature TWMA’s latest RotoMill** technology, which incorporates advanced energy-efficient features, an electric drive, and remote monitoring via XLink™. These innovations will enhance the processing of drilling waste, while the electric drive significantly reduces CO2 emissions. This expansion will contribute to an increase in TWMA’s total processing capacity, exceeding 120,000 metric tons of drill cuttings annually at locations worldwide.

The site is set to create approximately 60 new jobs in the region, reinforcing TWMA’s commitment to local economic growth and sustainability.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, CEO, Halle Aslaksen, said: “This facility represents a significant step forward in sustainable drilling waste management. By integrating our latest technologies, we are improving operational efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions. This investment underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strengthening our service capabilities across the Middle East.”

About TWMA

Headquartered in Dyce, Aberdeen, TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist, pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

Footnotes: *TWMA® is a registered trademark and the brand name for the TWMA group of companies including Total Waste Management Alliance Limited.

**Rotomill is a registered trademark of Total Waste Management Alliance Limited (“TWMA”).

