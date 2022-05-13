Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline received an award as the Best European Airline serving the Middle East at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022. The airline recently celebrated their 40-year anniversary of flying to the UAE and has similar long-term relationships with other Middle East countries.

Turkish Airlines has won numerous awards in the past as a leading European airline with the best connectivity to the rest of the world and for its award-winning lounge for passengers flying premium from this region. The award was presented as a result of the number of votes cast online by travellers.

The award for being the Best European Airline serving the Middle East was received by Mehmed Zingal, General Manager for Turkish Airlines in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates who said, "This award reflects our strength in being resilient during the pandemic, opening new destinations to cater to our customers’ demand for increased travel and doing it sustainably with initiatives techniques to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. We are delighted to serve our customers from this region and look forward to adding more value to their travel plans, especially during the upcoming summer holidays."

Known for adapting to the changing global scenarios and requirements, this year, the Turkish Airlines team are highlighting the use of sustainable aviation fuel and new destinations at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 including new flights to Seattle.

The Airline is renowned for providing more legroom, better onboard catering and enhanced in-flight entertainment options. The modern airport lounges in the carrier’s hub also align with the Turkish Airlines’ brand of luxury and offer travellers a more rewarding airport experience.

Turkish Airlines, which became a member of the world’s largest airline network, Star Alliance recently increased the frequency of its flights from UAE to its Istanbul hub which connects travellers to 329 destinations worldwide (279 international and 50 domestic).

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 372 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 329 worldwide destinations as 279 international and 50 domestic. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.