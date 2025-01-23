Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has resumed its flights to Damascus, which were first started on February 1984 and suspended since April 2012.

Starting from 23 January, Turkish Airlines will operate three flights per week to Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

On the resuming of the Damascus flights, Turkish Airlines CEO, Bilal Ekşi stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are excited to recommence our flights to Damascus, capital of Syria. With the historical ties we share between the two countries, we believe that the return of Turkish Airlines will further reinforce these bonds and contribute to trade and cultural potential of the region. As we continue to diversify the Middle East’s gateways to the world, we continue our mission of building bridges between countries and peoples around the globe with our unparalleled flight network.”

Turkish Airlines passengers can travel round-trip from Istanbul to Damascus for prices starting from 299 USD, inclusive of all taxes and fees. These fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website pricing and may vary in sales offices and agencies.

Flight Schedule:

FLIGHT NO START END DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 846 23.01.2025 27.03.2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday IST 09:00 11:00 DAM TK 847 23.01.2025 27.03.2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday DAM 13:00 15:10 IST

*All times are in LMT

Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.

For more information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call 444 0 849, or contact any Turkish Airlines sales office.

-Ends-

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 476 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 352 worldwide destinations as 299 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media: