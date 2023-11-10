Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Turkish Airlines, the globally renowned aviation service provider, celebrated its Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup in Dubai. As the largest global corporate golf tournament, local high-profile figures and members of the business community attended the highly anticipated annual gathering.

This year, the event celebrated its eighth edition in the global corporate golf competition, boasting a participation of over 80,000 participants. The Dubai tournament — held in the city for the 80th time — is one of the 85 events that grant winning amateur golfers the opportunity to compete in the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final — scheduled for December at Gloria Serenity Resort in Antalya, Türkiye.

Representing Maelyn Joy Unson secured their champion position and Gregory Mathiew was runner-up, while Bayer Khan came third. The Closest to the Pin competition was won by Walid Al Attar among male participants and Gabrielle Soriano among female participants. Bayer Khan won the lowest gross score.

Mehmed Zingal, General Manager at Turkish Airlines, commented: “We warmly thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Dubai a huge success. Once again, it was a thrilling tournament in the TAWGC series, congratulations to our winner, Maelyn Joy Unson. We wish him/her the best of luck in Türkiye.”

Every year, as part of the competition Turkish Airlines extends personal invitations to participants, granting them the unique opportunity to play on esteemed golf courses such as Royal Birkdale, Gleneagles, the K Club, and Le Golf National. The airlines’ support makes the past events, such as the Turkish Airlines Open and TAWGC in Antalya, an international premium destination for golfers with outstanding facilities.

All Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup finalists will fly to Türkiye with the comfort and luxury of the Turkish Airlines’ Business Class.

Recognized as the top airline in Europe by Skytrax, the airline's support for various athletic endeavors extends beyond golf. The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup underscores the airline's dedication to sportsmanship, evidenced by its position as the only airline sponsor of the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2023 is supported by Gloria Hotels & Resorts and Ruck & Maul.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 393 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 342 worldwide destinations as 289 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 10,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 184 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

Star Alliance Press Office:

Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com