Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, and the Latvian airline airBaltic expand their existing codeshare agreement, adding several new destinations to their shared network.

Since 2023, the two airlines have jointly operated flights between Istanbul and Riga under a codeshare arrangement. This latest expansion builds on that foundation, allowing both carriers to tap into new markets, broaden their route networks, and enhance connectivity for their passengers. The strengthened collaboration marks another step in extending the global reach of both airlines.

Under the expanded agreement, Turkish Airlines will place its flight code on select airBaltic-operated flights from Riga to Turku (TKU) and Tampere (TMP) in Finland, as well as Palanga (PLQ) in Lithuania. In return, airBaltic will be allowed to place its flight code on Turkish Airlines-operated routes from Istanbul to the following destinations: Tbilisi (TBS), Batumi (BUS), Ashgabat (ASB), Baku (GYD), Dushanbe (DYU), and Bishkek (FRU). These new routes will be launched following the completion of regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the expansion, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, stated: “We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with airBaltic. This expanded codeshare agreement reflects our commitment to offering more travel options and improved connectivity for our passengers. As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we will continue bridging continents and cultures through strategic collaborations and a growing network.”

Pauls Cālītis, Interim CEO and COO of airBaltic also commented: “We are glad to take the next step in our partnership with Turkish Airlines. This collaboration provides even more travel opportunities for Baltic passengers through Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network. At the same time, travellers from Türkiye can now enjoy greater access to airBaltic’s destinations across the Baltics and Northern Europe. We look forward to continuing this successful cooperation.”

As part of the extended partnership, both airlines will place their respective marketing flight numbers on the newly included routes, in addition to the existing Riga-Istanbul-Riga service. The agreement continues to attract growing passenger numbers, offering seamless travel experiences and improved connectivity through the carriers' respective hubs.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 486 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media:

About airBaltic:

airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) is the leading airline in the Baltics and one of Europe’s fastest-growing carriers. As a hybrid airline, it leverages the upsides of both traditional network and low-cost carriers. Through a network of nearly 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, airBaltic connects the Baltics with over 70 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus.

Founded in 1995, today airBaltic operates one of Europe’s youngest fleets, consisting of 50 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and employs over 2 800 people. In February 2025, airBaltic became the first European airline to offer free high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on its flights.

The company is majority-owned by the Latvian state, which holds a 97.97% stake, with the remaining 2.03% owned by private shareholders. In January 2025, Lufthansa Group announced an investment in a minority stake in airBaltic, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

airBaltic's commitment to excellence is recognized by numerous prestigious awards, including being named the Best Airline in its region by Skytrax for three consecutive years. In 2023, APEX awarded the company the Passenger Choice Award for Best Cabin Service in Europe, and in 2024, airBaltic received the APEX Four Star Major Airline Award for its commitment to providing a high-quality travel experience. The same year, the airline was awarded the PROS AI Innovator Award for leveraging AI to drive transformative outcomes and optimize operations. In 2025, airBaltic made its debut in the global rankings compiled by Airline Ratings, which recognized it among the world’s 50 safest airlines and included it in the list of the world’s top airlines for 2025.