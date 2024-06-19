International law firm, Trowers & Hamlins, has advised the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) on its major campus renovation and expansion project.

RCSI Bahrain is a constituent university of RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland in 1784 and first opened in Bahrain in 2004. The independent private university is a not-for-profit health sciences institution and is perhaps the most prominent and highly regarded of medical universities in Bahrain.

This project consists of the construction of new buildings, demolition and modification works to existing buildings, the construction of link bridges from the existing campus to the new campus, and associated landscaping. The project will expand the operational campus by 7,912 square metres and increase the university’s usable space by 140 per cent. The Trowers team advised RCSI Bahrain on the appointment of the professional team for the project, and on the tendering, negotiation and award of the main construction contract to Nass Contracting Company WLL.

The Trowers team was led by Partner, Hasan Rahman, who was supported by Senior Associate Yuen Phing Choo.

Hasan commented:

"We are pleased to have advised RCSI on this important project contributing to the enhancement of medical education facilities in Bahrain. This project is a great reflection of our expertise in educational infrastructure development and our reputation in Bahrain's construction sector, and underlines our commitment to the Bahrain market."

Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, the Managing Director of RCSI Bahrain said:

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our legal team at Trowers & Hamlins, particularly Hasan and Yuen Phing, for their exceptional work on drafting and finalising the contracts for our construction project. Their early and frequent engagement enabled us to close out all contractual comments in record time. This efficiency has significantly contributed to the project commencing on time, a milestone that would not have been possible without their dedication, expertise, and in-depth knowledge of the Bahrain market. This guidance was invaluable, especially as this is the first major construction project of its size since the RCSI Bahrain campus was originally constructed. The Trowers team also played a crucial role in orientating RCSI Dublin in understanding the regional contractual differences during the projects approval process."

The Trowers team also advised on the financing for the project and has previously advised RCSI Bahrain on its development of a ground-breaking solar farm project at the RCSI Bahrain campus.

-Ends-

About Trowers & Hamlins

Trowers & Hamlins is well known for its eclectic mix of specialisations combining sector leadership in the UK and across the Middle East. We help businesses and governments change the way we live and work for the better. We do this by providing commercial advice geared towards tackling tomorrow's challenges in industry.

We are well known for being experts in the real estate sector, and have thriving commercial, social housing, banking and finance, private wealth, employment and care practices, in addition to specialist practices such as planning, tax, pensions, and environment.

We are an international law firm and undertake work around the globe. We have over 170 partners with more than 1000 people located across the UK, Middle East and Far East. We have ten offices located in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Birmingham, Dubai, Exeter, London, Malaysia, Manchester, Oman, Singapore and a dedicated Korea and India desk. We are also a member of Interlaw, the ‘Elite Global Law Firm network’, with lawyers in more than 150 cities worldwide.

https://www.trowers.com/about-us