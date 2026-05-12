RIYADH – Trivandi, global leaders in the advisory, design and delivery of sport, major events, venues and destinations, has announced a significant expansion of its leadership team in Saudi Arabia. The move reinforces Trivandi’s integrated, end-to-end service offering at a time when the Kingdom’s most ambitious projects are transitioning from strategy into large-scale execution.

Leading the expansion are experienced industry leaders, Nick Randall, who joins as Managing Director, KSA, and Neal Beevers, who joins as Executive Director to lead the company’s Advisory practice.

As the Saudi event and giga-project landscape matures, there is a mounting demand for partners who don’t just provide frameworks, but who have the hands-on implementation experience and own the outcome. Trivandi’s approach - acting as an integrated delivery partner - is built on the belief that advice is only valuable if it is practical and actionable.

James Bulley, Co-Founder and CEO of Trivandi, said: “The scale of what is happening in the Kingdom is remarkable and the market is maturing rapidly. Since our first assignment in the Kingdom in 2019, we understood that the scale of Vision 2030 projects requires a different kind of partner. Clients are looking for people who have actually done it – people who understand how to navigate the complexity of delivery and take accountability for the result. By bringing Nick and Neal into our Riyadh based team, we are strengthening our ability to sit side-by-side with our clients and turn their vision into an operational reality.”

The Leadership Team

Nick Randall joins Trivandi with over 20 years of experience in the sports and events industry. A specialist in the delivery of multi-sports events, Nick has worked across numerous Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. He brings a proven track record of scaling delivery organisations and leading large teams through complex global expansions. Based permanently in Riyadh, Nick will lead Trivandi’s KSA presence, ensuring that the company’s global delivery pedigree is applied to the unique needs of the Saudi market.

Nick Randall said: “There is nowhere in the world right now with the ambition and momentum of Saudi Arabia and what attracted me to Trivandi is the commitment to having a permanent presence in the Kingdom. We are building a regional platform with senior leaders on the ground who understand the market and can work in partnership with our clients to make sure these incredible projects succeed. Just as importantly, we are empowering the local teams who will lead these projects into the future.”

Neal Beevers joins with 25 years of consulting experience, including over a decade of dedicated work within Saudi Arabia on projects including Qiddiya, the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Royal Commission for Al-Ula, and the Saudi General Investment Authority. As the lead of Trivandi’s Global Advisory practice, integrated with our Design and Delivery Team, Neal focuses on real-world advisory - ensuring that strategic plans are rooted in the realities of construction and operation. His deep understanding of the local landscape ensures that Trivandi’s clients receive guidance that is not only world-class but also culturally resonant, buildable, operable and deliverable.

Neal Beevers said, “Throughout my 25 years in consulting, and especially during my time here in Saudi Arabia, I’ve seen that clients want more than a generic framework - they want advice from people who have actually delivered on the ground. I joined Trivandi because their integrated delivery partner approach is exactly what I believe in - providing tailored and actionable solutions. I’m looking forward to using my experience in the region to help our clients navigate the transition from a bold vision to a successful operation.”

Driving Local Capability and Commercial Success

Further supporting Trivandi’s mission to help drive Saudi Arabia’s ambitions are Ammar Alzayer and Mohammed Siddiqui. Ammar joins as Academy Director, leading the Trivandi Academy. A core part of Trivandi’s mission is to empower local workforces by sharing real-world knowledge and delivery expertise. Ammar will lead professional development and training programmes that equip the next generation of Saudi major event professionals, ensuring they have the tools to lead these projects long term.

Mohammed joins as Strategy and Commercial Director, bringing specialised experience from the region’s largest projects, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2034 and NEOM Sport, to ensure major events and venues are commercially robust and sustainable, bridging the gap between high-level commercial strategy and operational reality.

A Partner in Delivery

Trivandi has been working in the Kingdom for many years, with a permanent office in Riyadh and a growing portfolio of projects spanning Qiddiya, Diriyah, Sports Boulevard, Expo 2030, Tourise, the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and major venue developments. Founded in 2013 by the senior leadership team behind the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Trivandi has delivered more than 300 projects in 29 countries.

Its "One Team" approach is designed to simplify the complexity of mega events and giga-projects by synchronising every step from the first masterplan to the final impact report. These appointments expand the company’s in-country capability to meet the scale and pace of the Kingdom’s ambitions, providing a partner that is as invested in the outcome as the client.