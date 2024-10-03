Trinasolar has been awarded the prestigious PV Module Long-term Aging Reliability AQM Award 2024 by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized leader in technical services with over 40 years of experience in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. This honor highlights the outstanding system compatibility and long-term reliability of Trinasolar’s Vertex N single-glass modules.

Featuring advanced N-type i-TOPCon technology, the award-winning Vertex N modules deliver impressive performance, with a maximum output power of up to 630W and module efficiency reaching 23.3%. Designed with industrial and commercial applications in mind, these lightweight single-glass modules—at just 10.7 kg per square meter—are perfect for rooftops where low load-bearing capacity is crucial. This design solves common challenges like limited roof load, complex installations, and difficult maintenance in PV systems.

The Vertex N series has set a new benchmark in n-type single-glass module reliability—an area that has historically challenged the industry. Trinasolar’s commitment to cutting-edge R&D has enabled the Vertex N modules to outshine competitors and earn this coveted award, further solidifying its leadership in TOPCon technology and PV reliability.

Backed by extensive testing beyond industry norms, including hail impact, dynamic load, and thermal cycling tests, Trinasolar’s Vertex N modules maintain excellent durability and minimal degradation even under extreme conditions. They’ve been rigorously evaluated through 45mm hail tests, dynamic load tests at 20 times the standard load, and multiple environmental stress tests like PID, DH damp heat, and LeTID tests, proving their resilience in harsh environments such as ice and snow conditions. After these exhaustive tests, the modules retained their pristine appearance, showed no hidden cracks in EL testing, and exhibited exceptional performance with remarkably low degradation levels.

In response to customer needs, Trinasolar continues to innovate, unveiling the industry’s first 600W+ single-glass module with anti-dust accumulation features. The Trina Solution addresses common issues like dust and snow buildup, which can hamper power generation. With an enhanced frame structure and proprietary technology, these modules boost energy yields by promoting efficient shedding of dust and snow, while supporting high load capacities.

As a customer-first company, Trinasolar remains focused on delivering solutions that meet specific needs across diverse scenarios. Its unwavering commitment to technological innovation, product quality, and ecological partnerships ensures that Trinasolar continues to lead the industry, offering greater value to its customers and driving the shift toward a greener, more sustainable future.

