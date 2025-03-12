Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has again secured a place on the BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer list, credit to its robust bankability, supreme technological capability, and the worldly renowned 210mm n-type TOPCon modules. This recognition highlights Trinasolar’s leadership in the global PV industry and further solidifies its brand influence and market competitiveness as a benchmark enterprise in the sector.

The BNEF Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturers list is widely recognized as one of the most authoritative benchmarks in the solar industry. It has long been regarded by investors and capital markets as a key indicator for evaluating company performance and tracking market trends. In 2024, BNEF significantly tightened its evaluation criteria. To qualify as a Tier 1 manufacturer, companies must meet strict requirements, including supplying for at least 6 projects (over 5MW) with own-brand and own-manufacture products. Projects must have secured non-recourse financing from 6 different non-development banks. Included in the prestigious list, Trinasolar once again demonstrated its trusted brand reputation and exceptional overall capabilities, reaffirming its position as a global leader in the solar industry.

Trinasolar has long been at the forefront of the cutting-edge innovation in n-type TOPCon module technology. After breaking the efficiency record for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cells and setting a record at 26.58%, Trinasolar officially launched its ground-breaking i-TOPCon Ultra technology and applied it to Vertex N modules. This milestone signifies the solar industry’s entry into the TOPCon 2.0 era. The upgraded Vertex N module series features an impressive bifaciality up to 90% and exceptional resistance to UV-induced degradation, ensuring high reliability and safeguarding long-term value for customers.

The upgraded Vertex N series modules are built on Trinasolar’s 210mm product technology platform. By strategically adopting the 210mm size standard early on, Trinasolar not only established itself as an industry leader but also played a pivotal role in fostering a collaborative 210mm industrial ecosystem. According to TrendForce, by the end of 2024, global cumulative shipments of 210mm products had reached approximately 385GW, with Trinasolar alone accounting for over 170GW.

Trinasolar has been deeply committed to smart solar and energy storage solutions for decades, earning widespread recognition from third-party institutions for the exceptional quality and reliability of its modules, energy storage systems, and trackers. Trina Storage has been recognized as BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for five consecutive quarters and consistently ranks among the top on BNEF’s Global Storage Providers and Integrators Bankability Survey. Additionally, Trinasolar has been named a Top Performer by Kiwa PVEL for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized as Overall Highest Achiever by RETC for four straight years. Committed to its mission of “Solar Energy for All”, Trinasolar will continue to drive energy transition through innovation and exceptional product quality, contributing to the creation of a sustainable and net-zero future.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

