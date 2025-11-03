Trinasolar has officially began the large-scale global rollout of its TOPCon 2.0 modules, marking a new milestone in high-efficiency solar deployment. More Vertex N i-TOPCon Ultra modules will be soon deployed across the globe, powering commercial and industrial rooftops, and utility-scale projects.

Achieved less than a year after Trinasolar pioneered the TOPCon 2.0 era, this milestone underscores the company’s continuous innovation and leadership in industrializing advanced solar technologies, setting new benchmarks.

“This accomplishment reflects our leadership in TOPCon innovation and underscores our commitment to empowering our customers with high-performance, reliable solar solutions,” said Ni Lili, President of Solar Product Division at Trinasolar.

Trinasolar’s high-efficiency Vertex N i-TOPCon Ultra modules deliver increased power output, with large-format modules reaching up to 740W in mass production this year, unlocking greater value for customers. Their superior bifaciality and excellent low-irradiance performance translate into higher system efficiency and more stable energy yield across diverse scenarios.

As an early mover of n-type technology, Trinasolar has been at the forefront of industrializing TOPCon since beginning research in 2015. The company has set numerous records in cell efficiency and module power, achieving remarkable breakthroughs in the field. In August, 2023, Trinasolar became the first module manufacturer to achieve mass production of TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W, pushing module power to a new level.

Trinasolar remains steadfast in advancing TOPCon technologies, having filed over 700 patents as of October 2025. It has also signed a patent licensing agreement with HoloSolis, granting the right to use Trinasolar’s TOPCon solar cell technology in Europe, a move that highlights how global innovation can strengthen local industry.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com