Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions and a business unit of Trinasolar, officially announced the launch of its next-generation 6.25 megawatt-hour energy storage platform, Elementa 3, during Solar & Storage Live KSA. Featuring higher energy density, enhanced safety, and improved cost efficiency, the system is designed to accelerate the region’s clean-energy transition.

Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom is accelerating the transformation of its energy mix, with a goal of making renewable energy account for 50% of total power generation by 2030. Amid this transition, energy storage has emerged as a key enabler to enhance grid stability and support peak shaving and frequency regulation, fuelling growing market demand.

Elementa 3: Higher Capacity, Greater Efficiency, Enhanced Safety

The Elementa 3 represents a comprehensive upgrade in capacity, efficiency, and safety. The system features 587 Ah cells, increasing single-cabinet capacity to 6.25 MWh, with module energy density improved by 12.3% compared with the previous generation. Its compact design raises the site-level energy density by 24.7%, significantly reducing levelized cost of storage (LCOS), while chip-level active balancing technology extends lifecycle and enhances performance.

Safety has been strengthened across all levels: optimized cell materials, module-level liquid cooling system, and an advanced cabinet structure provide 2-hour full-cabinet fire resistance, ensuring reliable operation in demanding grid conditions.

Localized Design for the Middle East’s Harsh Climate

Elementa 3 has been fully adapted to meet the challenging environmental conditions of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, including extreme heat, dust, and high salt concentrations. The cabinet adopts C5 coating, effectively resisting coastal salt spray and sand abrasion, particularly along the Red Sea coast. Modules meet IP67 protection standards, ensuring reliable operation in dust-prone areas. The system operates reliably at temperatures up to 55 °C, supported by a bionic cooling system that maintains long-term efficiency and reliability under high-heat conditions.

Driving Saudi Arabia’s Energy Transition and Sustainable Growth

Trina Storage has established a strong global presence, with cumulative shipments reaching 12 GWh by mid-2025. In the Middle East, the company has demonstrated exceptional local delivery capabilities and end-to-end operational coordination. For instance, the 300MWh BESS project in Egypt was delivered and connected to the grid in only 60 days, setting a new local benchmark in project delivery.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions. Building on Trinasolar’s 27-year legacy of solar innovation and manufacturing excellence, Trina Storage delivers safe, intelligent, and reliable systems designed to meet the demands of utility-scale and commercial applications.

With its proprietary Elementa platform, Trina Storage integrates in-house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, intelligent liquid cooling, and advanced safety systems to ensure long-term performance, flexibility, and efficiency. Its value-driven solutions are backed by industry-leading manufacturing, a secured global supply chain, and a strong focus on bankability, system integration, and tailored delivery.

Trina Storage is leading the global energy transition through storage, enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag - PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen - Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com