Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar, has been named to BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) Energy Storage Tier 1 Ranking for Q3 2025. This is the seventh consecutive quarter the company has achieved this recognition, reinforcing its leadership in the global energy storage market.

The achievement reflects Trina Storage’s strong financial foundation and proven bankability, supported by its fully integrated Cell-to-AC system solutions. Known for its stringent criteria, the BNEF Tier 1 list is widely recognized by financial institutions as a key benchmark for investment and financing decisions.

As a global leader in energy storage solutions, Trina Storage leverages its integrated capabilities—spanning R&D, manufacturing, and delivery—to drive continuous innovation and expand its global presence. Building on the success of the Elementa 2 series, the new Elementa 2 Pro introduces cutting-edge advancements from cell to system, delivering a highly efficient, flexible, and intelligent energy storage solution tailored for diverse applications and localized market needs.

By the end of 2024, Trina Storage’s cumulative shipments had exceeded 10GWh, including over 2GWh in Europe. In 2025, shipments are expected to reach 8–10GWh, fueled by significant progress across multiple regions:

Middle East & Africa – Achieved grid connection for a large-scale storage project in Abydos, Egypt, showcasing proven performance in challenging conditions.

– Achieved grid connection for a large-scale storage project in Abydos, Egypt, showcasing proven performance in challenging conditions. Latin America – In July 2025, delivered a 1.2GWh liquid-cooled energy storage system to Chile, setting a new overseas shipment record for Trina Storage’s largest single project.

– In July 2025, delivered a 1.2GWh liquid-cooled energy storage system to Chile, setting a new overseas shipment record for Trina Storage’s largest single project. Europe – Signed the first batch of projects with Stiemo, a leading Eastern European EPC, launching a GWh-scale market presence in the region.

– Signed the first batch of projects with Stiemo, a leading Eastern European EPC, launching a GWh-scale market presence in the region. Asia-Pacific (excluding China) – Over 2.4GWh of projects currently under construction, securing a leading market position.

These milestones demonstrate Trina Storage’s ability to deliver tailored solutions for diverse project scenarios worldwide while executing GWh-scale utility projects with high reliability.

Going forward, Trina Storage will push ahead with technological innovation and strengthen its global service capabilities to accelerate the clean energy transition and advance a net-zero future.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions. Building on Trinasolar’s 27-year legacy of solar innovation and manufacturing excellence, Trina Storage delivers safe, intelligent, and reliable systems designed to meet the demands of utility-scale and commercial applications.

With its proprietary Elementa platform, Trina Storage integrates in-house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, intelligent liquid cooling, and advanced safety systems to ensure long-term performance, flexibility, and efficiency. Its value-driven solutions are backed by industry-leading manufacturing, a secured global supply chain, and a strong focus on bankability, system integration, and tailored delivery.

Trina Storage is leading the global energy transition through storage, enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

