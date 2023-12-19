Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Trina Solar, the world's leading provider of photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy total solutions, announced that by the end of November, shipments of Trina Solar 210mm modules surpassed 100 gigawatts (GW). This achievement solidifies the company’s position as an industry leader in terms of shipments, power output, and module dimension standardization. The 210mm module, introduced to the market in 2020, has demonstrated significant success in contributing to the company's impressive shipping milestones.

Built on the advanced 210mm product technology platform, Trina Solar’s golden size modules featuring high power, high efficiency, high reliability and high energy yield with lower LCOE and covering small, medium and large-formats, provide solutions for ground-mounted power stations, residential and commercial and industrial settings. They are thus an ideal option in settings such as such deserts, mountains, grasslands, water surfaces, mudflats and rooftops. By the third quarter of this year Trina Solar’s cumulative shipments of modules had exceeded 170GW.

As a trailblazer in the industry for adopting 210mm modules, Trina Solar has always strongly advocated 210mm technology. When Trina Solar put the 210mm Vertex modules onto the market in February 2020 they paved the way for ultra-high power in the PV industry. The company also established the 600W+ PV Open Innovation Ecological Alliance and connected the entire chain of processes from crystal pulling, slicing and cells to modules with partners. Since 2021 Trina Solar has introduced the Vertex 670W and Vertex N 700W modules, leading the industry into the 600W+ and 700W+ era and exploiting to its fullest the potential of 210mm technology platform.

Trina Solar has also taken the initiative in standardizing the dimensions of 210mm modules. The company, with 5 other leading PV manufacturers, launched joint initiative on 700W+ modules on 12th December 2023. In July nine module manufacturers including Trina Solar agreed on standardizing the dimensions of rectangular silicon wafer modules to 2382mm x 1134mm, based on Trina Solar’s 210R modules. Leading module manufacturers agreed on dimensions and mounting hole locations in terms of large-format modules in 2021, with Trina Solar leading the way, resulting in the group standard T/CPIA0003-2022. This has greatly reduced BOS costs and LCOE because the 210mm module is fully compatible with inverters and trackers.

210mm products have become a noteworthy trend in the global PV industry. According to TrendForce, about 80% of the 600W+ modules on display have used 210mm (including 210R) cells in recent events such as Intersolar South America. According to a media report, about 46 700W+ modules, all built on the advanced 210 technology platform, were showcased at SNEC, Intersolar South America and RE+.

The inclusive 210mm product technology platform, together with other technologies, will further improve efficiency and reduce LCOE. With a mission of “Solar Energy for All”, Trina Solar is unwavering in using technological innovation to lead the PV industry.

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.