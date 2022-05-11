Dubai, UAE: Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, today announced that its Vertex S series was selected out of nearly 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries for its advanced design concept and excellent user experience, winning the Red Dot Design Award - the international industrial design award known as the "Oscar" of the design world. With this, Trina Solar is the first major solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer in China to win this honor.

Recently, the Red Dot Design Award 2022 was officially announced in Germany. The Red Dot Design Award is top of the world's most professional and authoritative design awards, known as the "Oscar of Industrial Design" along with Germany's iF Design Award and the US's IDEA. As the star product of Trina Solar's global module portfolio for distributed solar PV systems on roofs, Vertex S combines high power, high capacity, and high reliability. It has been unanimously praised by the global distributed module market and professionals, and favored by distributors and customers around the world. Thanks to the advanced design and outstanding craftsmanship, it perfectly meets the high standards of the Red Dot Design Award from product function to appearance design.

The beauty of modern craftsmanship

Trina Solar's Vertex S series modules feature innovative and design-inspired aesthetics along with excellent product performance. Vertex S comes with several design options, including the all-black appearance, to match different architectural styles and application scenarios. This gives more possibilities for distributed rooftop spaces, while keeping the commitment to environmental protection.

For the Vertex S all-black module, Trina's designers decided to use black as the dominant color upon thorough market research and creative discussion at the early stage of design. The module adopts black cells with ultra-fine busbars, together with the fine layout of the black frame and back sheet, black label and string busbars, making the whole product visually appealing. The unique and outstanding aesthetic effect of the all-black design carries a simple and advanced temperament, highlighting the beauty of modern craftsmanship.

Perfect redesign with “Small in Size, Big on Power”

Recently, Trina Solar announced that its Vertex 210mm products have been upgraded again through the innovative 210mm rectangular wafer (G12R) cell technology and the latest module design. The upgraded products include the currently available Vertex S series and Vertex 550W modules. After the upgrade, there’s a power increase of up to 30W per module, and a module conversion efficiency of up to 21.5%. Both new products will be firstly deployed in global distributed scenarios and are a perfect match with global mainstream inverter brands.

The two upgraded product lines will be unveiled at Intersolar Europe on May 11th, bringing higher and more significant customer value than similar products in the industry, underlining Trina Solar’s approach of driving the industry to new heights.

Helena Li, President of Module and Cell Business, commented: “Coming to this 25th anniversary of its establishment, Trina Solar has exceeded 100GW in global module shipments. It is Trina Solar's distinguished achievement to stand out from all major brands and win the Red Dot Design Award for continuous innovation and customer value orientation. In the future, Trina Solar will continue to make breakthroughs in technology R&D, enhance creativity, and explore better paths for innovation and development of the PV industry, thus creating more leading PV products for global customers.”

About Trina Solar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com

