Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (“Trina Solar” or “the company”), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has today announced its full year 2022 results.

The company reported an annual global revenue of $12.645 billion (RMB 85.052 billion), representing an increase of 83.41% on 2021. Trina Solar’s main businesses, including PV products, PV systems and smart energy, all registered strong growth.

The company also unveiled that its module shipments in 2022 totaled 43.09GW and cumulative module shipments exceeded 140GW by the end of March 2023.

Gonzalo de la Viña, President EMEA at Trina Solar, said: “Our strong growth was driven by increase across all our product and solution lines, infrastructure, and applications. Trina Solar’s business now exceeds $12 billion in annualised revenue. We remain the overwhelming market leader in a number of market categories and our technically advanced and highly differentiated business is driving the net zero revolution throughout the region.”

The independent new-energy research agency TrendForce said that the industry-wide number of cumulative shipments of 210mm modules, had exceeded 120GW by the first quarter this year. Trina Solar accounted for more than 65GW, ranking first in 210mm module shipments globally, with a market share of more than 50%.

Trina Solar’s high-performance 600W+ Vertex modules based on the 210mm product technology platform have become the preferred choice worldwide. By virtue of the advanced i-TOPCon cell technology and 210mm technology, Trina Solar has built a robust n-type ecosystem that can be applied in numerous settings, helping its customers reap benefits.

From the end of 2022, Trina Solar’s 210mm n-type i-TOPCon ingots, cells and modules came into mass production. By the end of this year, cell capacity will be 75GW and module capacity will be 95GW, including 40GW of n-type cells.

“Trina Solar continues to invest heavily in technological innovation. We obtained 173 new patents last year and we now own 1,159 patents. We are the technology leader and record setter and last year broke three world records for PERC cell efficiency as well as industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cell and module efficiency,” continued de la Viña.

Trina Solar’s Vertex modules have received LCA certification and a Carbon Footprint Certificate in 2022. In April, Ti Group awarded Trina Solar’s factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, a Zero Carbon Factory certificate, the first such certificate to be awarded to a photovoltaic company.

In addition, Trina Solar has won recognition from respected international institutions. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for the past seven years and was given the highest ranking, AAA, for four consecutive quarters in the PV Tech Module Tech Bankability Ratings report, as of first quarter 2023.

