New photovoltaic technology boosts performance, more suitable for hot climes, generates large amounts of energy even in limited spaces

Dubai, UAE – Trina Solar Co., Ltd., a world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider, has announced today that it will launch a new distribution facility in Kenya. The new facility located in Nairobi will act as a regional hub for the East Africa region and will serve all neighboring countries. The new facility aims to achieve faster delivery times to ensure reaching customers instantly and efficiently.

Antonio Jimenez, Managing Director and Vice President for Trina Solar MEA, stated: “Kenya is a strategic market for solar energy consumption. By opening a second facility in Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy, we take a step that underlines the company’s growing footprint in Africa to cater to the rapidly-growing demand for solar energy in generating power for residential, commercial and industrial needs, in addition to farming and agriculture.”

In Kenya, the estimated solar potential is almost 15000 MW*. Kenya’s Vision 2030 seeks to modernize the country and its manufacturing industry powered by clean and reliable energy in eight years’ time.

Trina Solar’s latest photovoltaic Vertex Panel modules are the latest innovative upgrade to the 210mm modules that boosts performance and are more suitable for hot climes thanks to their lower temperature coefficient and operating temperature, generating a huge amount of energy even in a limited space.

“With the presence of the new next-generation photovoltaic vertex panels in the continent, we are confident that making our products available locally will enable us to become the provider of preference for our customers. As we focus on bringing cutting edge technology and innovation to the region, Trina Solar is glad to be providing renewable and sustainable energy solutions to the country and continent at large,” he added.

The upgraded Vertex module’s innovation lies in its high efficiency, better reliability and more energy yield. Its revolutionary features include innovative low voltage and high string power leading to reduced BOS (Balance of System) cost, and shorter payback time, also generating a huge amount of energy even in a limited space.

The module is also characterized by its high customer value and reduced labor costs with its lower LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy). Moreover, it has the lowest guaranteed first year and annual degradation and is designed for compatibility with existing mainstream system components.

Trina Solar currently has over 100GW of module shipments worldwide with more than 5.5GW of accumulative grid connections and is also proudly responsible for setting 25 world records for silicon cell efficiency and solar module power output since 2011.

It recently won “Top Performer” for outstanding product reliability and performance among global PV module manufacturers, its eighth in a row since the PVEL test was established. The company has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for six consecutive years and rated AAA in the Q2 PV ModuleTech Bankability report by PV-Tech.

