Dubai: Tribal Credit, a global fintech company, introduced its expense management platform giving its clients in the MENA region greater control over their spending.

According to a study by the International Monetary Fund, SMMEs, including startups, account for over 90% of all businesses in the MENA region. Many of these organisations are looking to adopt new technologies and digitise to effectively adapt to the realities of the post-pandemic world and current macroeconomic challenges.

Digitisation and automating financial operations can help SMMEs avoid financial risks, manage resources efficiently, and make real-time decisions.

By harnessing digital tools, finance teams can control and monitor the use of resources in real time, informing decision-making and allowing them to adapt to changing business conditions in real time.

According to fintech Tribal, organizations using its digital platform prepared more internal and real-time financial reports in May 2022. The development of these reports is one of the top three activities carried out by Tribal clients, along with bank transfers and credit card management.

Amira Fadel, Regional Manager for Tribal MENA, said: "An instrumental factor in the growth of SMMEs is the control and monitoring expenses. By automating these processes and analysing data, digital platforms specialised in these areas can greatly improve companies because they provide finance teams with a clear picture of expenditures, allowing them to focus on providing value and creating growth."

According to a December 2021 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 70% of SMMEs have accelerated the use of digital technologies since the pandemic.

Effectively monitoring and controlling expenses is integral to a digital transformation strategy as it allows companies to reduce risks and avoid the complications that often come with traditional expense control, such as manual errors, false invoices, and improper use of funds.

However, it can be challenging for many startups to access sophisticated digital solutions through traditional banking because they do not meet the required requirements or do not find solutions tailored to their needs. Fintech companies have emerged as an alternative to meet the unique digital and financial needs of startups and SMMEs.

Fadel added: "Tribal's expense control platform makes it possible to maximise efficient use of resources by assigning credit limits for each employee or team in a company. Also, through its value offer, the company offers the possibility for companies to have an unlimited number of corporate credit cards."

By bringing these digital solutions for expense control to startups and SMMEs, Tribal is supporting economic growth in the region by helping companies innovate, integrate, and accelerate into the future. Tribal's vision is to streamline all financial management processes onto one unified platform to create the most efficient and comprehensive solution for its clients.

