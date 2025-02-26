ABU DHABI – Leading research and advisory institution TRENDS Research & Advisory has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, to establish a robust framework for collaboration.

The MoU lays the foundation for the two entities’ communication, coordination, and collaboration. Key areas of partnership include cooperation in media, advisory, and research initiatives and the organization of joint events and training programs. The agreement strengthens both organizations’ networks and helps advance their shared goal of enhancing communities through disseminating insight and knowledge.

This news follows Viory’s recent series of agreements made at the Global Media Congress with major media organizations across the Gulf, Asia, and Latin America and its most recent MoU signed with the University of Sharjah last week.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to advance media cooperation worldwide,” said Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory. “Partnerships and collaboration lie at the heart of our work; we look forward to working with Viory to harness our collective expertise as we seek to analyze and address the major issues affecting media in the Gulf region and worldwide.”

Zulayho Siddikova, Viory’s General Manager, commented, “The MoU deepens our regional ties and reinforces our commitment to quality journalism and innovative media practices. Partnering with TRENDS provides an opportunity to share our expertise with a wider audience and ensure the integrity of our industry today and in the future. I’m excited to see the results of this unique collaboration.”

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists