Manama, Bahrain – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Beyon Cyber – a cybersecurity company protecting Bahrain’s most critical communications infrastructure, at GITEX Global.

The partnership will strengthen Bahrain’s cybersecurity framework with best-in-class security practices and standards for enhancing threat intelligence capabilities. These include the ability to accurately identify cyber threats in real-time, take proactive action to contain them, and mitigate risk and damage, empowering the country’s organizations to safeguard all digital environments with full visibility and control.

“Beyon Cyber is constantly striving to provide unparalleled cyber security services to its customers throughout the country, and this is supported by key partnerships that advance our capabilities,” said Sheikh Khaled Al Khalifa, CEO, Beyon Cyber. “Collaborating with globally leading organizations such as Trend Micro allows us to strengthen our reach and enhance services that digital operations of today require to succeed. Cybersecurity is a critical component to digital transformation strategies across industries, and therefore it is a pleasure to partner with Trend Micro – being one of the top leaders in Cyber Security providers - to help the nation’s businesses make better security decisions, achieve their desired outcomes, and remain aligned with Bahrain vision 2030.”

Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of advanced cyber security solutions and services, and Trend Micro solutions will be natural complementary to the existing offers to continue to rapidly deploy turn-key solutions. Additionally, its advisory practice is built on the world’s leading security standards, provides access to over 3,000 cyber experts globally, best-in-class OT and cloud security solutions, as well as the most advanced private sector cyber defense services in the country, among others.

“It is always gratifying to create new partnerships that can significantly advance an organization’s cybersecurity stance against today’s more complex digital world,” said Mohammed Mrad, Channel Director, MEA, Trend Micro. Our strategic partnership with Beyon Cyber allows us to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations that enable the nation’s enterprises to accelerate their growth and accomplish greater milestones in their digital journeys. Trend Micro looks forward to collaborating with Beyon Cyber and helping them protect Bahrain’s businesses against the evolving threat landscape, particularly in securing the country’s enterprise customers through Trend Micro specialized advanced security solutions for AWS, innovations for OT security, and the latest advanced technologies such as XDR, Zero Trust, and Attack surface management.”

“We have been able to successfully help the country’s enterprises adopt the best cybersecurity solutions and strategies by building upon the invaluable combination of innovation and collaboration,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro. “Partnering with Beyon Cyber further advances the cybersecurity movement, securing digital environments across industries and opening new avenues to acquire enhanced capabilities that will ensure business growth throughout the nation. We at Trend Micro look forward to working closely with Beyon Cyber and helping provide industry-leading solutions that prepare enterprises for the new digital era.”

Trend Micro has continued to support organizations in Bahrain with its cutting-edge cybersecurity technology, as highlighted in the recent 2022 Midyear Cybersecurity Report. In the first half of the year, its solutions – in Bahrain- detected and blocked over 4.4 million email threats, more than 818K URL Victims attacks, and over 1.2 million malware attacks.

-Ends-

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact: Trendmicro@proglobal.ae