Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trellix, the cybersecurity company at the forefront of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced that it will be making its GITEX debut at the 2022 edition of the show, to be held in Dubai, UAE from October 10-14. Under the theme of ‘Living Security’, the company will showcase how Trellix XDR with its unique ability to learn and adapt while being open and native enables organizations to stay one step ahead of adversaries, adapt to new threats, and accelerate detection and correction.

“Organizations in the region have come to recognize that as the threat landscape expands and attackers get craftier and more sophisticated, adding more security tools is not the answer. To the contrary, there is actually a need for fewer vendors, platform consolidation and integrated frameworks with the tools already available. This is where a XDR platform can prove to be immensely valuable,” noted Vibin Shaju, General Manager – UAE, Trellix.

At GITEX, visitors to the Trellix stand will have the opportunity to understand how the company’s XDR platform is redefining the future of cybersecurity. The Trellix XDR ecosystem allows organizations to bring security to life, empowering organizations to stay one step ahead of attacks. Combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, the living security platform is always learning and adapting, so businesses can remain resilient with advanced detection, response, and remediation capabilities. By outfitting organizations with native and open technology, Trellix XDR give them the ability to safely manage their IT ecosystems — no matter their unique circumstances. Finally, by embedding intelligent tools in their operations and offering expert insights to their security teams, Trellix ensures companies are better prepared to handle incidents when they do occur.

In addition to Trellix XDR, the company’s GITEX showcase will also include demos on Trellix Endpoint & EDR, Trellix Data Security and Trellix Professional Services Consulting. Also, at 3:00pm each day from October 10-13, Mo Cashman, Principal Engineer at Trellix will host a presentation on a range of cybersecurity hot topics including a specific briefing on the Middle East threat landscape and why XDR is the next big thing in cybersecurity.

Finally, to celebrate the company’s one-year anniversary, the Trellix team will be hosting a “Happy Hour” for customers, partners and prospects on Tuesday, October 11 at 4:00pm at the Trellix stand.

“We have been operating in the region for 20+ years and remain committed to providing tailored security architectures for enterprises across all sectors. We are now consolidating the McAfee Enterprise and FireEye teams in the region to become one of the biggest dedicated cybersecurity providers going in to 2023 and GITEX gives us a wonderful opportunity to showcase our unique value proposition for regional businesses,” concluded Shaju.

At GITEX, Trellix can be found in Hall 1, Stand H1-65.