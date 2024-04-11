Dubai, UAE: - Dubai's culinary landscape just got a little cozier with the arrival of TRE, your neighborhood café by “Purple Thyme”.

Nestled on Al Wasl Road in Umm Suqeim 2, TRE isn't just a café; it's a warm embrace, a familiar place where every visit feels like coming home.

A Haven of Homeliness - Step into TRE, and you'll instantly feel the stress of the outside world melt away. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air, mingling with the scent of freshly baked Schiacciata bread. Whether you're seeking solace in a quiet corner with a book or catching up with friends over a leisurely meal , TRE is your sanctuary in the bustling city of Dubai.

An Oasis of Connection - In a world dominated by screens and social media, TRE offers something refreshingly different: genuine human connection.

Here, conversations flow freely, laughter fills the air, and friendships are formed over shared meals and shared stories. At TRE, you are not just a customer; youare part of a community, a family of kindred spirits brought together by the love of good food and good company.

More Than Just Food - While the food at TRE is undeniably delicious, it's the experience that truly sets us apart. Our menu may be simple, but each dish is crafted with love and care, designed to evoke memories of home-cooked meals and lazy Sunday mornings. From hearty sandwiches to decadent desserts, every bite at TRE is a taste of comfort and nostalgia.

Indulge Your Senses - Let's talk about the stars of our menu: the irresistible specialties that will keep you coming back for more.

Schiacciata :

Picture this: crispy-thin Tuscan flatbread, loaded with mouthwatering fillings and bursting with flavors. That's what you can expect from our hearty Italian sandwiches. Whether you're craving something savory or sweet, we've got you covered. From classic combinations like ham and cheese to creative concoctions inspired by flavors from around the world, there's a Schiacciata for every palate at TRE.

Choux Desserts:

Next up, we have our dreamy "choux" puff pastry desserts. Light, airy, and utterly irresistible, these sweet treats are ready to be filled with a variety of flavors, all on a whim of the customer. From creamy vanilla custard to tangy fruit compotes to trendy flavors served on a bed of vanilla soft ice cream, the possibilities are endless. Indulge your sweet tooth and treat yourself to a choux dessert that's as unique as you are.

Affogatos Reimagined:

Last but certainly not least, we have our beloved affogatos reinvented and tailored to your cravings. Picture this: bitter-sweet ice cream desserts, drowned in a shot of espresso, and served with a smile. Whether you prefer yours classic and traditional or with a twist of flavor, our affogatos are sure to hit the spot. It's the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day, guaranteed to satisfy your palate and give you that much-needed caffeine boost.

Ready to experience the warmth and hospitality of TRE for yourself? Stop by our café on Al Wasl Road in Umm Suqeim 2 and discover your new favorite neighborhood café . Whether you're flying solo or bringing the whole gang along, you'll always find a seat at our table.

We can't wait to see you there!

For more information, follow us on Instagram @trecafeuae

Telephone: 04 3273263

Opening hours: Daily from 7:30 am till 10:30 pm

About “Purple Thyme”:

Founded by the duo Alfred Abi Moussa and Anis Fares, Purple Thyme Restaurant Management stands as a beacon of innovation in the food and beverage industry.

Purple Thyme has carved a niche in providing bespoke consultancy services for restaurants , burgeoning culinary ventures, and discerning investors.

Alfred Abi Moussa, an award-winning Food & Beverage professional, brings to the table over three decades of rich experience. His expertise spans across developing groundbreaking F&B concepts, driving franchise growth, and steering strategic business plans to fruition. Alfred's career is marked by his tenure with leading organizations such as InterContinental Hotels Group, Azadea Group, Arenco Group. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels & Resorts, and winning the prestigious "Food & Beverage Manager of the Year" by Hotelier Middle East.

Anis Fares Anis Fares, an avid foodie complements this partnership with his dynamic and passionate approach to the restaurant scene in Dubai.

With a career spanning over two decades, Anis has been at the forefront of hospitality for multinational entities across the Middle East & Africa.

His strategic leadership has been instrumental in shaping corporate structures, operational frameworks and consultancy services within renowned groups like InterContinental Hotels Group, Millennium & Copthorne and HRco Dubai

Together, Alfred and Anis synergize their long experience and know-how to lead Purple Thyme towards a future where efficiency, scalability and success are not just goals but tangible realities.

